Ekatvam Holi Festival deepens Bengaluru's bond with Indian classical music

Ekatvam, an initiative of the Entrust Foundation dedicated to nurturing and presenting Indian classical music, has announced the return of its annual Holi Music Fest 2026. This grand three-day celebration of musical togetherness, artistic excellence and cultural heritage will be held from March 6 at the prestigious Bangalore Gayana Samaja.
“Holi Music Fest 2026 is about raising the bar — artistically and experientially. Every year, Ekatvam challenges itself to ask one question: How do we bring the absolute best of Indian classical music to Bengaluru, without dilution? This year, the answer lies in scale, stature and soul," reveals Rajmohan Krishnan (founder trustee of Ekatvam).
Founded in 2015, Ekatvam has curated an event full of musical dialogues and shared creative intent, bringing together celebrated maestros, emerging talents and collaborative ensembles. “We are privileged to present N Rajam and the celebrated duo Ranjani Balasubramanian and Gayathri Balasubramanian, all Padma Shri awardees. Adding to this gravitas is the Tala Vadhya Ensemble, a powerful and rare percussion showcase. And then comes the youthful spark . Sanjana Meenakshi, winner of the Ekatvam Yuva Sagara competition, performs alongside Vishruthi Girish,” he shares.
Audiences can expect a musically rich, layered and an emotionally immersive journey. On the hindustani front, Kirtan Holla and Sreehari Kulkarni represent a generation of musicians who balance classical rigour with expressive freedom. “Their performances promise raga depth, lyrical sensitivity and a strong sense of manodharma,” the founder adds.
Every year the festival bestows awards upon artistes showcasing dedication, intellectual depth, originality and the quiet dignity with which they uphold tradition. This year, the Mysore Vasudevachar Award of Excellence will be conferred upon Annavarapu Ramaswamy, a towering presence in carnatic music. “From introducing new ragas and talas to composing varnams and kritis; and serving All India Radio for nearly four decades, his contribution is both vast and visionary,” Rajmohan tells us.
On the other hand, the Gangubai Hangal Award of Excellence will be bestowed upon pandit Parameshwar Hegde, an A-Top grade hindustani vocalist, rooted in the Dharwad tradition. “His work through the Parameshwar Hegde Sangeeh Academy and Rajguru Smruti has ensured that tradition is passed on through living voices,” the founder concludes.
Entry free. March 6-8, 5 pm. At Basavanagudi