Ekatvam Holi Festival deepens Bengaluru's bond with Indian classical music

“Holi Music Fest 2026 is about raising the bar — artistically and experientially. Every year, Ekatvam challenges itself to ask one question: How do we bring the absolute best of Indian classical music to Bengaluru, without dilution? This year, the answer lies in scale, stature and soul," reveals Rajmohan Krishnan (founder trustee of Ekatvam).

Founded in 2015, Ekatvam has curated an event full of musical dialogues and shared creative intent, bringing together celebrated maestros, emerging talents and collaborative ensembles. “We are privileged to present N Rajam and the celebrated duo Ranjani Balasubramanian and Gayathri Balasubramanian, all Padma Shri awardees. Adding to this gravitas is the Tala Vadhya Ensemble, a powerful and rare percussion showcase. And then comes the youthful spark . Sanjana Meenakshi, winner of the Ekatvam Yuva Sagara competition, performs alongside Vishruthi Girish,” he shares.