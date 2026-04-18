Nada Sambhrama festival brings curated Indian classical music to Bengaluru

A

The idea of bridging established maestros and emerging artists isn’t treated as a side objective, it’s built into the very architecture of the festival. Finally, there’s a shift in audience conditioning. Regular attendees have come to trust its curation; which means they’re more open to discovering new talent. That trust is what ultimately turns first-time listeners of a young artist into long-term followers. The bridge isn’t just about opportunity, it’s about context, continuity and credibility — all working together to ensure that the next generation is not just seen, but truly heard.