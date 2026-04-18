Nada Sambhrama festival brings curated Indian classical music to Bengaluru

The Nadathur Foundation is organising the 5th edition of Nada Sambhrama, a concert series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the rich tradition of Indian classical music. This edition of Nada Sambhrama will represent an evening of hindustani music featuring Padma Shri awardee Shubha Mudgal, accompanied by tabla artiste Aneesh Pradhan and harmonium player Sudhir Nayak.
Looking back at the inaugural edition, what has been the most surprising shift in how the audience engages with classical music in this specific series?
What’s changed most strikingly is the active curiosity and diversification of the audience. Younger listeners, many without formal training in classical music, are now attending not out of obligation or cultural habit, but genuine interest. Audiences at Nada Sambhrama have shown increasing receptivity to thematic presentations and curated experiences that still respect classical rigour but present it in more accessible ways.
How do you balance the hindustani or carnatic traditions to ensure the series remains a holistic celebration of Indian classical music?
The balance comes from a clear philosophy: not to ‘equalize’ hindustani and carnatic music, but to honour their individuality while placing them in dialogue. That’s what allows Nada Sambhrama to feel like a holistic celebration of Indian classical music.
One of your core missions is providing a platform for both established and emerging artistes. In this edition, how are you facilitating a bridge between these two worlds?
The idea of bridging established maestros and emerging artists isn’t treated as a side objective, it’s built into the very architecture of the festival. Finally, there’s a shift in audience conditioning. Regular attendees have come to trust its curation; which means they’re more open to discovering new talent. That trust is what ultimately turns first-time listeners of a young artist into long-term followers. The bridge isn’t just about opportunity, it’s about context, continuity and credibility — all working together to ensure that the next generation is not just seen, but truly heard.
Organising five editions in a relatively short span is an ambitious feat. What is the longterm goal for the Nadathur Foundation?
At its core, the goal is to build a sustainable cultural ecosystem where Indian classical music is not treated as a niche or occasional experience, but as a living, evolving part of contemporary life. The foundation is working toward making engagement with classical arts more regular, accessible and relevant — especially in urban contexts like Bengaluru. The long-term goal is to position Nada Sambhrama as a cultural catalyst: one that not only presents great music, but actively shapes how it is experienced, understood and sustained for decades to come.