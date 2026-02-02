Arijit Singh and Salim-Sulaiman’s Valentine’s special features Gen-Z artistes Dharmik Samani and Ananya Sharma

So, not all news is bad news for Arijit Singh's fans. There rather is a good news, ahead of the Valentine's week. Just in a week's time of Arijit announcing his retirement from playback music, a new single, Into You, a collaborative project between Arijit Singh and ace music directors Salim-Sulaiman. The song makes for yet another notable collaboration for Salim-Sulaiman that fuses emotion, melody and modern pop energy.
Arijit Singh is joined on the track by singer Ananya Sharma who brings in an energetic youthful texture to the song. Written by Shraddha Pandit and Shivansh Jindal, Into You delves into the emotion of being instantly drawn to someone without expressing it - it's romantic, warm, and easy to relate to.
The music video features Dharmik Samani alongside Ananya Sharma, with Samani delivering a high-energy performance that forms the visual core of the track. His dynamic screen presence, together with edgy choreography and smooth moves, make the upbeat number a visual treat even as Ananya adds to the narrative easy on-screen charm.
Speaking about the release, the music director duo shared, “Into You is about that instant connection you can’t explain. Working with Arijit always adds a unique depth to our music, and watching Dharmik and Ananya translate that energy on screen completes the vision beautifully.”
Very recently, the music composer duo collaborated wih Arijit for the song Sukoon 2.0, too. Salim took to Instagram to share how the recording of the track turned out to be an almost spiritual experience. He recalled travelling to Jiaganj (West Bengal) in January 2025 after Arijit Singh invited him, and described the calm, grounded atmosphere of the town as the perfect setting to record Sukoon.
The team had made the trip right after Arijit’s Ahmedabad concert, spending a day together talking about music, technology and nature, enjoying homecooked food, and even a game of badminton before heading into the recording session. Salim shared on Instagram how the frequency of Jiaganj was unlike any normal city. "It was calm, grounded, and almost — spiritual - just the right setting to record, because it felt like one itself,” he added.