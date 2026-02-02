Arijit Singh and Salim-Sulaiman’s Valentine’s special features Gen-Z artistes Dharmik Samani and Ananya Sharma

The music video features Dharmik Samani alongside Ananya Sharma, with Samani delivering a high-energy performance that forms the visual core of the track. His dynamic screen presence, together with edgy choreography and smooth moves, make the upbeat number a visual treat even as Ananya adds to the narrative easy on-screen charm.

Speaking about the release, the music director duo shared, “Into You is about that instant connection you can’t explain. Working with Arijit always adds a unique depth to our music, and watching Dharmik and Ananya translate that energy on screen completes the vision beautifully.”

Very recently, the music composer duo collaborated wih Arijit for the song Sukoon 2.0, too. Salim took to Instagram to share how the recording of the track turned out to be an almost spiritual experience. He recalled travelling to Jiaganj (West Bengal) in January 2025 after Arijit Singh invited him, and described the calm, grounded atmosphere of the town as the perfect setting to record Sukoon.