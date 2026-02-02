Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper in Grammy history with 27 gramophones

As GNX was declared the winner of the Best Rap Album award, the crowd went wild. In a humble acceptance speech, Kendrick spoke about the longevity of the genre. “"I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music,” he told the crowd. “Hip hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits, looking good and having the culture with us." He also shared a heartfelt moment with fellow nominees, calling Pusha T and Malice of Clipse his "brothers."

Kendrick later rounded out the evening with a fifth victory for the night with the Record of the Year award for Luther, which includes SZA. This comes after a successful 2025 in which his anthem Not Like Us took home five awards in total following his solo Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Though Bad Bunny took home the Album of the Year award for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Kendrick was still the man of the night. With 66 nominations throughout his career, his story from being snubbed in 2012 for good kid, m.A.A.d city to being the most decorated artiste in his genre is now complete. As Trevor Noah marked the end of his final year as host, it was clear that the message was that Kendrick has set a new standard for excellence in music.