Rising artistes redefine Grammys red carpet with bold personal style

Rising music stars brought a renewed sense of energy to the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards, signalling a shift in how artists use fashion as an extension of their musical identities.
With several established figures absent from the ceremony, the spotlight naturally widened, allowing newcomers to take up space. Artists such as Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, Doechii and Chappell Roan stood out not through uniform glamour, but through sharply individual approaches to dressing.
“The Grammys are where rules loosen,” said Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire. “This year, the field of best new artist nominees have developed very distinct personal styles, and that really came through on the carpet.”
Roan, known for her theatrical sensibility, leaned into provocation. Departing from last year’s yellow Jean Paul Gaultier tulle gown, she embraced naked dressing in a sheer garnet Mugler look. Removing a cape to reveal a georgette négligée attached at the bodice, she revealed an intricate back detail. “She’s a shape-shifter,” said InStyle beauty director Lauren Valenti, likening her to a “pre-Raphaelite goddess”.
Across the carpet, smaller gestures carried visual weight. Pins reading “ICE OUT” appeared on several attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kehlani. Others, such as Olivia Dean and Bad Bunny, referenced immigrant heritage during acceptance speeches, grounding the evening’s spectacle in personal history rather than grand statements.
Playfulness was another recurring theme. British artists Lola Young and PinkPantheress both wore Vivienne Westwood, though in contrasting ways. Young arrived in an army-green sweatsuit printed with children’s toys, while PinkPantheress chose a corseted gown draped with a Union Jack motif. Zara Larsson nodded to her song Midnight Sun in a yellow sequinned set, complete with removable rays first worn during the Premiere Ceremony.
Conceptual dressing also surfaced. FKA twigs wore a sheer Paolo Carzana dress while carrying a book and anthurium, referencing the emotional arc of her album Eusexua. Doechii traded last year’s tailoring for a dramatic Roberto Cavalli purple gown with a sheer bodice, paired with a sculpted updo that echoed the night’s ’90s supermodel hair trend.
Coordination played a notable role. British girl group FLO referenced Destiny’s Child in coordinated Luar ensembles, while Katseye and HAIM also opted for unified looks. Not all coordination was planned: Ledisi and Jasmine Simpkins arrived in identical peach off-the-shoulder gowns, creating an unintentional fashion moment early in the night.
Texture dominated many of the standout looks. Addison Rae wore a structured white custom Alaïa dress with an exaggerated neckline, while Sabrina Carpenter continued her Old Hollywood trajectory in a custom Valentino mermaid gown. Tyla chose Dsquared², pairing feathers and beadwork with braided styling.
Olivia Dean, who won best new artist, wore a feathered Chanel look by Matthieu Blazy, reflecting a vintage-leaning aesthetic that aligns closely with her sound. “She offers a contrast to the hyper-glossy pop image,” LeSavage noted.
Menswear also evolved. Darren Criss wore a lace Tanner Fletcher suit with a silk cravat, while Bad Bunny debuted Schiaparelli’s first menswear red carpet tuxedo, complete with a corseted back. The overall effect was clear: a red carpet defined less by hierarchy, and more by self-expression.