Rising artistes redefine Grammys red carpet with bold personal style

Rising music stars brought a renewed sense of energy to the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards, signalling a shift in how artists use fashion as an extension of their musical identities.

With several established figures absent from the ceremony, the spotlight naturally widened, allowing newcomers to take up space. Artists such as Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, Doechii and Chappell Roan stood out not through uniform glamour, but through sharply individual approaches to dressing.

“The Grammys are where rules loosen,” said Halie LeSavage, senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire. “This year, the field of best new artist nominees have developed very distinct personal styles, and that really came through on the carpet.”

Roan, known for her theatrical sensibility, leaned into provocation. Departing from last year’s yellow Jean Paul Gaultier tulle gown, she embraced naked dressing in a sheer garnet Mugler look. Removing a cape to reveal a georgette négligée attached at the bodice, she revealed an intricate back detail. “She’s a shape-shifter,” said InStyle beauty director Lauren Valenti, likening her to a “pre-Raphaelite goddess”.

Across the carpet, smaller gestures carried visual weight. Pins reading “ICE OUT” appeared on several attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Kehlani. Others, such as Olivia Dean and Bad Bunny, referenced immigrant heritage during acceptance speeches, grounding the evening’s spectacle in personal history rather than grand statements.