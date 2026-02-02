Why Anoushka Shankar skipped Grammy Awards 2026 despite two nominations

Anoushka described her decision as deliberate and rooted in her personal convictions. "This year, I made a conscious decision not to go, and to be on the road in India during the ceremony (sic)," she wrote. The artist's ongoing tour provided her with a sense of fulfillment, separate from external recognition attached to award ceremonies.

As an artiste, maintaining the authenticity also is important for her, she said, "I wanted to practice what I preach, which is that awards don't matter like the actual connection playing music for people affords us as artists," she said.

Anoushka put up her reasons very candidly, and explained that the emotional and financial toll of attending such events played a significant role. "I wanted to take care of my mental health too - and I have to say, sometimes the process of spending literally thousands of dollars on the privilege of flying, attending, marketing and getting sucked in to the machine, hugely anxious about outfits and red carpets, starting to hope to win and then not winning (again and again!) can take a toll (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

She further elaborated about the competitive nature of the music industry, particularly in global categories such as those at the Grammys, adding "There is always a bigger mainstream artist dropping into our global categories who has MORE money to spend on marketing; there is always an artist who chooses to spend months networking, attending nominee events and ensuring their music and name lands in front of voters (sic)," the sitarist wrote.

Anooushka concluded her message by describing the experience of performing in India with her band. "Being here in India, where Chapter III really began, working and laughing and playing with my incredible band and crew, is the stuff of reality, of my TRUEST artistic life." She sent her best wishes to fellow nominees and fans, writing, "Wishing luck and love to everyone nominated tonight- especially those whose music I genuinely love and respect!- and to our audience in Mumbai - we can't wait to see you! (sic)"

Notably, Anoushka Shankar lost to Bad Bunny as the latter won the Grammy for the Best Global Music Performance this year.