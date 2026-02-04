AR Rahman is like my father — I’ve grown up with him musically: Faiz Mustafa

You first worked with Rahman as a child and now again on this film—how has that collaboration changed for you?

As I was saying, I have grown up with him, musically as well. I have travelled with him for shows, and I have learnt how differently we should handle studio recording and stage performances. We travel for Sufi concerts or even for classical music, where live performance is everything. But I am also singing for films, and there the rules of playback singing are different. Spending time with him in the studio as well as during live shows has given me exposure. He is a mentor, a guide, and he is like my father. He loves me a lot.

Since you come from the musical legacy of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan saab, as his grandson, do you feel the pressure to carry forward the legacy?

Well, I feel responsible rather than pressured. I am fortunate to be born into this family. Even when I did not know what music was about, I was listening to music. So many iconic musicians have come to our house—singing, learning, conversations around raagas, taal, and music were always happening. Without realising it, I was listening to it all, absorbing music even before starting my formal training. I was taught the power of doing riyaz every day. So when I sing a song, I have to prove myself every time, especially in live concerts. But that is the aim I have—I want to prove myself as a singer.

As we are talking about AR Rahman, which is your favourite ARR song or film so far?

Oh damn, that’s a hard one. I think it is really difficult to choose just one. I love the albums of Rockstar, Taal, and Guru. Guru is also a very special film because Abba (Murtuza Khan) and Chacha (Qadir Khan) sang Tere Bina along with Rahman uncle, so that song is special for me. I have grown up listening to his music—even his jingles were so nice. You remember when we were kids, that Airtel tune we used to listen to? I used to love it. It was the caller tune, even the car parking tune. Oh, that tune was like my bachpan!