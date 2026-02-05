Khatth's new single Bewaqt explores longing and parting

On a quiet fire-exit floor in a college hostel in Bhubaneswar, three engineering students once spent their nights talking, about life, frustration, love, and everything they didn’t yet have words for. Those conversations would slowly turn into melodies, then into songs, and eventually into Khatth, one of the most closely watched independent bands to emerge from India in recent years.

Formed in 2019 by Aditya Atmakuri, Ashutosh Verma, and Satyam Nayak, Khatth’s journey has never been about a single turning point. Instead, it has been shaped by shared time, emotional patience, and the slow confidence that comes from growing up, both as people and as artistes.

Khatth's new single Bewaqt tells the quiet tale of an unfulfilled love

That quiet persistence paid off in 2025, when the band released Woh, a disco-inspired pop track that became their breakout moment. Built around a groovy bassline, shimmering retro textures, and an infectious melody, the song captured something rare: intimacy that felt celebratory rather than loud.

Yet for Khatth, the song’s success was not just about numbers. It was validation, of years spent waiting for the right moment to tell certain stories.

If Woh was the band’s most public-facing triumph, Bewaqt, released a few days back, is its emotional counterpoint. A melancholic, introspective track, Bewaqt explores longing, parting, and the quiet ache of unfulfilled love. Set in the metaphor of a restless, untimely evening, the song lingers in the “in-between” moments, where heartbreak fills silence, and love and loss exist side by side.