Dohar and Lopamudra Mitra talk about their journey behind curating Sahaj Parav

It all kicked off in 2014 with a mission to dig deep into India’s cultural roots and bring its indigenous music and dance to the forefront. The late folk maestro and researcher Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, along with his band Dohar, dreamt up Sahaj Parav – The Root Music Festival as a space for voices rarely heard. Singer Lopamudra Mitra soon came on board, adding her signature energy to the mix. Years later, even after hurdles, including Kalika Prasad’s untimely passing, the team keeps the flame alive, championing artistes and sounds that deserve the spotlight.

Kolkata to witness the eighth edition of Sahaj Parav

As Kolkata gears up for the eighth edition of Sahaj Parav, which kickstarts today, we talk to curators Rajib Das, the lead vocalist of Dohar, and Lopamudra, who tell us that the curation is a year-long process. “We had always wanted to bring to the fore unsung musical heroes, not just from our state, but the whole country, and sometimes, globally too. So throughout the year, we keep looking for them. Sometimes other artistes share information; sometimes we find them. And this year is no different,” shares Rajib.