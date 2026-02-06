Where rhythms travel and borders quietly disappear

Behind the scenes, assistant tour manager Charlize Lacy explains that the vision for the tour extends beyond performance. “The idea was to provide students with the opportunity to engage directly with India’s independent music scene, as artistes and creatives,” she says.

For alternative singer-songwriter and pianist Milla V Millic, the tour has been transformative. “What excites me most about performing in India and this collaboration is the incredibly diverse range of musicians we have the honour of learning from and collaborating with,” she says. The fast-paced schedule, moving rapidly from city to city, has only heightened the experience. “These quick turnarounds light a fire under us and really bring even the shyest musicians out of their shell.”

Also performing are members of Elsewhere, a five-piece band made up of QUT students, who come from varied musical backgrounds. “We all make different styles of music for our solo projects, but we like to meld everything into one sound for Elsewhere,” they explain. Their time in India has reshaped how they think about music. “This tour has been an amazing way to learn about India’s culture as well as the music culture here. We love the way music is thought about and created here; it’s so different from what we know in the best way.”

At The Leela Palace, audiences can expect a carefully curated evening that reflects this spirit of exchange. “There will be multiple acts and styles of music presented in a single evening,” Charlize notes, “keeping the audience on their toes.” A highlight will be QUT students performing the Indian national anthem, alongside collaborative pieces that incorporate traditional Indian instruments such as the tabla.

On February 6, from 5.30 pm. At The Leela Palace, Raja Annamalaipuram.

