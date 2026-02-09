Farhan Akhtar debuts new English songs in an electrifying performance at Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

What truly set the evening apart was Farhan Akhtar’s stature as an original artist performing his own original work. Having consistently forged his own creative path, he brought a rare sense of authenticity and passion to the stage, reaffirming why his music continues to resonate with audiences across generations. The unveiling of his new English compositions further highlighted his commitment to originality and storytelling, with the performance going beyond technical brilliance to reflect a deeply personal artistic expression.

A rare multi-talented force actor, singer, filmmaker, writer, and performer Farhan Akhtar once again proved his versatility by seamlessly blending artistry with energy. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, celebrated for its cultural richness and artistic spirit, found a fitting highlight in his performance an evening where originality met passion, and the audience witnessed a performer at the peak of his creative expression.

Farhan started his set as he revisited the festival’s finale concert when he performed in 2024 at the Cross Maidan.

The multifaceted actor-singer-filmmaker performed tracks from his 2019 debut album Echoes, and delivered a high-energy rock set boasting of songs such as Your Magical Kiss, Bird On a Wire, Let’s Be Friends Again, and Reach For The Stars.

The evening turned romantic when his wife Shibani joined the audience, and Farhan paused to say, "Hi Shivani, what a timing!" and moved on to his next song saying that he wrote that one for Shibani, Think I’ll Write You That Love Song.