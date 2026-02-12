Britney Spears has sold her rights to her music in a staggering $200 million deal

The Grammy award winning singer has released nine studio albums so far in her career. Her works include her debut album in 1999, ...Baby One More Time. Her other albums, all of which have been loved by fans around the world are, Oops!... I Did It Again (2000), Britney (2001), In the Zone (2003), Blackout (2007), Circus (2008), Femme Fatale (2011), Britney Jean (2013) and Glory (2016).

As of February 2026, around 150 million records by Britney Spears have been sold worldwide, the rights to which do not belong to her anymore. The singer has also sold the rights to her music videos.

In January 2024, Britney had announced that she never wants to step back into the music industry and had last appeared on the stage in 2018, during the final performance of her Piece of Me tour in Austin, Texas. Her recent contract seems to be a step in that direction.

Although she has not released new album in the last 10 years, Britney has never been out of the news. Besides releasing her latest collaboration Mind Your Business in 2023, Britney made headlines after her 13-year long conservatorship ended in 2021.

Britney Spears is currently assisting her son Jayden to build a career in music by connecting him to producers she has worked with in the industry.