Dhaval Kothari fuses tradition and modernity in folk track Uchi Talavadi

Singer and performer Dhaval Kothari has unveiled his latest single, Uchi Talavadi, a heartfelt Gujarati folk-inspired track that melds tradition with a contemporary musical sensibility. Rooted in the rich cultural tapestry of Gujarat, the song explores themes of love, longing, and emotional distance, offering a sound that feels both timeless and accessible.

Dhaval Kothari unveils Uchi Talavadi, a modern twist on Gujarati folk music

“Uchi talavadi ni kor, Paani bharta joyo saaybo” (“By the edge of the high pond, I saw my beloved filling water”) the evocative lyrics capture the quiet beauty of waiting and devotion, echoing the emotional depth of folk traditions.

Musically, Uchi Talavadi blends organic folk textures with modern arrangements, including Jersey Beats, reflecting Dhaval’s vision of taking regional Gujarati music to a wider, global audience. This release demonstrates his commitment to preserving authenticity while making traditional sounds resonate across cultures.

Dhaval Kothari is a versatile musician, equally at home in Indian classical, indie, pop, and regional folk genres. Through his acclaimed series #Folktales, he has reimagined traditional songs from across India, amassing over 18 million views on YouTube with performances such as Kon Halave Limdi and the viral Kesariya Mashup. Trained under maestros including Gautam Kale and Pt. Ajay Pohankar, and holding a Master’s in Music Business from Berklee College of Music (Valencia, Spain), Dhaval blends artistic integrity with strategic industry insight.

Uchi Talavadi is a collaboration with lyricist Munaf Luhar and music producer Bharath Rajeevan. Munaf’s lyrics convey the subtle ache of longing, while Bharath’s composition fuses folk textures with modern rhythms to create a sound that is both nostalgic and contemporary.

The visuals, filmed in Kutch, mirror the song’s emotional depth, with vast landscapes enhancing the immersive experience. With this release, Dhaval continues to elevate Gujarati music, creating work that is intimate, culturally rooted, and universally resonant, bringing regional stories to a global stage.

