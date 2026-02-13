Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah of MaatiBaani, catch up with Indulge on Valentine’s Day!

Since it is Valentine’s Day this weekend, what does love mean to both of you?

Nirali Kartik: Whether its spiritual love or love between two people, the idea of ‘two’ has to go. As Kabir says, prem gali ati saankri, tamein doh na samaahi (the lane of love is very narrow; two cannot walk [or dwell] in it together [at the same time])! We live, work, experience life as ONE team and the foundation of it all has to be love. In general, love requires keeping the ego aside and that’s always the beginning and the end of it all. That requires practice, maturity and understanding especially in cases like us, when we also both work together quite a lot, if not always!

Kartik Shah: Supporting each other always in thick and thin times and craving to do more journeys and experiences together for me are two ways in which I define love.