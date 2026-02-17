Anirudh tunes into entrepreneurship with new record label Albuquerque Records
Anirudh Ravichander, the renowned music composer, is embarking on an exciting new journey with the launch of his official record label, Albuquerque Records. This record label is owned by the artiste himself and signifies the 35-year-old’s foray into the music industry as a entrepreneur, beyond his fame for composing chartbuster film soundtracks.
The record label is named after his recording studio, which is itself named after the American town that is famously known for its appearance in the cult series Breaking Bad. This new label signifies a new direction towards creative ownership. Anirudh, who rose to international fame in 2011 with the viral sensation Why This Kolaveri Di, plans to use this label as a bridge between mainstream film music and the independent music scene.
In a statement addressing the launch, Anirudh described the move as an "important step" both creatively and strategically. He highlighted his deep-rooted interest in independent music, noting that Albuquerque Records will serve as a dedicated space for his film scores and personal pop projects. Notably, the label is also designed to be a launchpad for emerging talent. "We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes regional pop culture forward," he said.
To head the business side of the new venture, Anirudh has appointed B Kaushik as Label Head and Chief Operating Officer. The two have a professional background that dates back to the days of Kolaveri, with Kaushik previously being the Head of non-film music at Sony Music India – South. Kaushik explained that the coming together of the two is well-timed, as the industry is in the process of shifting to an artiste-centric space that is more focused on sustainable careers.
Expect a slew of big-ticket releases from the new label. The new label is poised to release original soundtracks from some of the most awaited Indian films, including Rajinikanth’s 173rd film, Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Nani’s The Paradise. For up-and-coming artistes, the new label is already on the lookout for new music, with artistes invited to submit demos to their official website.