Anirudh tunes into entrepreneurship with new record label Albuquerque Records

In a statement addressing the launch, Anirudh described the move as an "important step" both creatively and strategically. He highlighted his deep-rooted interest in independent music, noting that Albuquerque Records will serve as a dedicated space for his film scores and personal pop projects. Notably, the label is also designed to be a launchpad for emerging talent. "We want to build a strong catalogue, introduce original voices, and fuel a brand that pushes regional pop culture forward," he said.

To head the business side of the new venture, Anirudh has appointed B Kaushik as Label Head and Chief Operating Officer. The two have a professional background that dates back to the days of Kolaveri, with Kaushik previously being the Head of non-film music at Sony Music India – South. Kaushik explained that the coming together of the two is well-timed, as the industry is in the process of shifting to an artiste-centric space that is more focused on sustainable careers.

Expect a slew of big-ticket releases from the new label. The new label is poised to release original soundtracks from some of the most awaited Indian films, including Rajinikanth’s 173rd film, Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Nani’s The Paradise. For up-and-coming artistes, the new label is already on the lookout for new music, with artistes invited to submit demos to their official website.