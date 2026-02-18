Cardi B announces further butt reduction after Little Miss Drama Tour

A long journey with body modification

This isn't the first time the mother of four has addressed her history with cosmetic enhancements. Cardi has been a vocal advocate for transparency regarding the ‘plastic’ side of fame, previously admitting to liposuction, rhinoplasty and breast augmentations. However, her struggle with illegal butt injections has been a particularly harrowing chapter.

At 21, she paid $800 for biopolymer injections—a dangerous, non-FDA-approved silicone gel—performed in a basement in Queens. Describing the ordeal as "the craziest pain ever", she noted that the lack of anaesthesia and subsequent complications left her feeling dizzy and unwell for days.

Why another surgery?

In September 2024, Cardi underwent a major procedure to remove approximately 95 percent of these biopolymers. Despite this significant step, she explained that fully reversing the effects is a multi-stage process.

"I already did a reduction," she previously shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "For me to reduce my butt, I literally have to sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top and be on bed rest for like three months."

While Cardi once claimed she had learned to live with the remaining volume, her recent comments suggest a change of heart. As her tour in support of her second album, I Am the Drama, runs through mid-April 2026, fans can expect the WAP star to take a well-deserved, quiet recovery break in South America shortly thereafter.