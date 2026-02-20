Panther on building time capsules and chasing new sounds with his latest EP
With a title that reads like poetry and a soundscape that moves between rage and reflection, Anubhav Shukla, popularly known as Hip-Hop artiste, Panther, released his latest EP Shehero Ki Safed Sadko Pe Sehro Ke Sangeen Safar capturing an artiste in motion. Equal parts document and destination, the project offers a glimpse into his present and where he’s headed next. In this conversation with Indulge, he talks about his favourite tracks, vulnerable writing, and taking his music on the road.
Panther explores new horizons with poetic EP Shehero Ki Safed Sadko Pe Sehro Ke Sangeen Safar
Excerpts:
What’s the story behind the title Shehero Ki Safed Sadko Pe Sehro Ke Sangeen Safar?
I’ve always gravitated towards long, sentence-like titles that linger in your mind and leave a lasting impression. Once the tracklist was finalised and the overarching themes became clear, my long-time collaborator Tuhin Chandra and I arrived at the title organically. It emerged as a reflection of the emotional and narrative journey of the EP rather than something imposed from the start.
Which song was your favourite to work on?
It would be Rocket. It represents the hardcore Panther sound in its purest form, from my signature flows to the kind of beat selection I’m known for. The song was built entirely from scratch at my studio with producers Teshux, Llouis, and Moit; Basspeak took care of the engineering. That collaborative process makes it especially memorable. It’s one of those records where everything aligned naturally.
Sonically, where is Panther headed next?
Kaafi best represents that direction. It offers an early glimpse into the soundscape, emotional depth, and conversations that will define my upcoming debut album. That track sits at the intersection of where I am now and where I’m going creatively.
How does your writing process usually unfold?
I let my train of thought flow naturally. Once I enter that creative zone, I allow my pen to draw inspiration from wherever it wants. It’s rarely linear and often comes from multiple places at once, which is why I don’t try to define a single source.
Do emotional songs require a different approach?
Yes, completely. Emotional records come from a deeply vulnerable space. Writing those songs is less about riding a beat and more about self-reflection. The process is slower, more internal, and far more personal.
What influenced this EP the most?
Life itself. My projects are always driven by the phase of life I’m living in. I see my EPs, mixtapes, and albums as time capsules. Years later, I want listeners to feel exactly what my life felt like when it was created.
What’s next, and will fans see you perform live soon?
This EP is just the beginning. There’s an album, a tour, and multiple singles coming. The vision is to bring this music across the country. This year, I plan to tour with my newly formed band, which will completely transform the Panther show experience. It’s a show my cheetahs definitely shouldn’t miss.
Shehero Ki Safed Sadko Pe Sehro Ke Sangeen Safar is available on all streaming platforms.
