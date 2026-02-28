Arijit Singh returns to the spotlight with soulful independent single Raina

It is to be noted that it is a transitionary period for the artiste. On January 27, Arijit surprised the music community by announcing that he was ‘calling it quits’ when it came to new film projects. On social media, Arijit shared a series of emotional posts on Instagram and X, thanking fans for their kindness in a ruthless world and assuring them that though he is quitting playback music, he still has to complete a backlog of recordings.

“The list of pending songs is not small,” as he explained, the reason for that was that these songs were yet to be released, and we can expect those to continue coming out in 2026 and beyond. Outside of his solo releases, one can also catch him on the track from the Aamir Khan-produced film Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The song has been well received by the fans, who are quick to accept this new chapter. One fan says, “This song is pure artistry,” while another says, “This is like seeing a different, sweeter side of the singer.” As Arijit makes the transition into meditation, reading, and independent creativity, Raina is the masterful reminder of why he is the voice of the generation.