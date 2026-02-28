Arijit Singh returns to the spotlight with soulful independent single Raina

Arijit Singh has demonstrated that retirement from playback music does not signify a disconnect for his ardent fanbase. After his recent statement of retirement from new Bollywood assignments, Arijit has released his first independently created song titled Raina as a part of his independent music journey. The song, featuring renowned musician Shekhar Ravjiani, has already caused a sensation of ‘happy tears’ among his ardent fanbase.
This is for the second time that Arijit and Shekhar are collaborating with each other, with their previous collaboration being the 2023 hit song Kasam Se. Released under the Garuudaa Music label, Raina has been penned by Priya Saraiya, with poignant lyrics. It is described as being a deeply romantic tribute to a woman who represents the mystery and beauty of night, with the 176-second song showing the singer’s emotional depth with minimalistic soulfulness.
It is to be noted that it is a transitionary period for the artiste. On January 27, Arijit surprised the music community by announcing that he was ‘calling it quits’ when it came to new film projects. On social media, Arijit shared a series of emotional posts on Instagram and X, thanking fans for their kindness in a ruthless world and assuring them that though he is quitting playback music, he still has to complete a backlog of recordings.
“The list of pending songs is not small,” as he explained, the reason for that was that these songs were yet to be released, and we can expect those to continue coming out in 2026 and beyond. Outside of his solo releases, one can also catch him on the track from the Aamir Khan-produced film Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.
The song has been well received by the fans, who are quick to accept this new chapter. One fan says, “This song is pure artistry,” while another says, “This is like seeing a different, sweeter side of the singer.” As Arijit makes the transition into meditation, reading, and independent creativity, Raina is the masterful reminder of why he is the voice of the generation.