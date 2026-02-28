Music legend Neil Sedaka passes away at 86 in Los Angeles

Neil was an extremely talented pianist and delivered several hit songs in the 1950s and 60s such as Breaking Up Is Hard To Do,Oh! Carol, Laughter in the Rain and more. He also worked with Elton John's record label on multiple albums.

The musician was a graduate of the esteemed Julliard School in New York. In 1955, he had founded The Tokens, which was a doo-wop group which gifted the world the evergreen hit, The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

During his professional career, he was nominated for the Grammy awards five times and earned a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978. In 1983, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Following his passing, industry colleagues and fans have been pouring their tributes. Record producer and composer David Foster wrote, "A giant even amongst the giants!! He proved melody is king!!". Musician Carole Bayer Sager also expressed her heartfelt condolences.

Neil Sedaka married his wife Leba Strassberg in1962 and the couple share two children, Dara, 62 and Marc, 59. The musician often shared snippets of his grandchildren on Instagram along with his music. His last post came three days before his death where he shared, "'Good Times, Good Music, and Good Friends' - that’s always been my philosophy!"