Pt. Ajoy Chakrabarty, Begum Parween Sultana lead musical summit at SRA as the iconic academy approaches 50 years

The inaugural ceremony of the 2025 ITC Sangeet Sammelan saw Begum Parween Sultana being awarded the prestigious ITC Sangeet Samman 2025, previously awarded to maestros such as Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri, among several others.

Accepting her award on December 5, the 75-year-old Hindustani Classical vocalist said, “I am very happy to receive this honour bestowed upon me…I have never taken music lightly, whatever I do, teach and sing…I wish everyone understood that music should be seen as a prayer…Classical Music is our parampara, and the Guru-Sishya Parampara that we see here at the Sangeet Research Academy, with scholars doing wonderful things, is beyond any praise.

Begum Parween Sultana, a leading light of the Patiala gharana, further shared her love for Kolkata and the warmth she has always received from the city. “Kolkata has given me a lot of love and praise. I love the city a lot, it is my second home. The first thing I do when I am in Kolkata is go to New Market to shop and visit Park Street for good food…Moreover, the art and culture of the city cannot be praised enough”.

During a separate interaction, Begum Parween Sultana shared that young students of Classical music must be taught with tenderness and care, and ITC SRA has been consistently showing the way. She stressed on the importance of dedication and right learning. “Learn the music properly. Imitating someone feels right only after proper training. Otherwise, people will laugh…we must provide love to children to make sure that they make progress”, said the singer.

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty spoke about the impact Kolkata has been having on the preservation and propagation of Indian Classical Music. He said, “Two places in our country are really contributing a lot to Indian Classical Music: Maharashtra and Bengal. To date, the most talented students of the discipline are being produced from here. Popularity does not define quality or talent…I feel very lucky to be part of ITC SRA because I have seen and spent a lot of time with legends of Classical music, a tradition carried on till date. This is the only place where constant development of Indian Raga music and research is being carried out”.

Later in the evening, Begum Parween Sultana took the stage as a roaring applause welcomed her. Her rendition of Ragas Puriya Dhanashree and Maluha Maand, along with a repeatedly requested performance of Bhavaani Dayaani, left the audience in awe.