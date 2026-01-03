PastForward: Carnatic singer Sangeetha Srikishen opens up about the Bengaluru music scene…

For decades, our city has quietly nurtured an eclectic but deeply committed community of classical musicians — artistes who straddle carnatic, hindustani, folk traditions and increasingly, contemporary crossovers.

To understand how the city’s soundscape has evolved for our Past Forward anniversary special, we spoke with Sangeetha Srikishen, senior carnatic vocalist, whose artistic journey mirrors Bengaluru’s own transformation: a singer who began life in Chikkamagaluru, trained across Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai and has since become one of the city’s most versatile performers. Her entry into the Bengaluru music scene was almost serendipitous.

Carnatic vocalist Sangeetha Srikishen opens up about the music scene in Bengaluru

“It really began with my college music club at MES,” she recalls. She had already been singing since she was six, but Bengaluru was where her practice found direction. What followed was a rigorous academic and artistic path — postgraduate studies in music at Mysuru University and several years of advanced training under leading gurus in Chennai and Bengaluru.