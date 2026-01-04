Morrissey's first concert of 2026 is postponed due to health reasons

The statement read, "Due to an adverse reaction to a prescription medication, the Morrissey concert originally scheduled on Saturday January 3, 2026 has been postponed".

The website further clarified that while the January 3 show will not be happening, the show is not cancelled but will be postponed to a later date. "Please hold onto your tickets as they will be honored for a rescheduled date. Should you wish to request a refund, please contact your original point of purchase", the statement added.

Morrissey was also supposed to perform at the San Diego Civic Theatre on January 6, 2026. However, the venue announced via an Instagram post on Friday that the Tuesday show has been cancelled. They did not reveal whether the cancellation was due to the same medical issue as well.

The venue also assured that the tickets will be refunded, implying that there will be no postponed date for the show. "Refunds are available via point of purchase", they shared.

In 2025 as well, Morrissey had cancelled a number of shows both domestic and international due to health and travel related issues.