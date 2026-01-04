Singer B Praak discusses his song Marjaana Main Yaar, inclination towards spirituality and more

A

For me, music and spirituality go handin-hand. Singing songs, especially the devotional ones, feel like a prayer. The idea is to connect with a higher power, with something beyond myself, through my art. Music has always been a way for me to express my faith and my gratitude. It helps me stay grounded and reminds me of the blessings in my life, no matter how busy or overwhelming the industry gets. Kripa Records is a dream project that was born out of this belief. Kripa means grace. Our goal is to create devotional music that is not just traditional but also modern and cinematic, with stunning visuals.