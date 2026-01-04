Singer B Praak discusses his song Marjaana Main Yaar, inclination towards spirituality and more
If there’s one voice that’s synonymous with passion, it has to be B Praak. He not only knows how to own his craft but also move hearts. Whether it’s love, loss, or longing, or even spirituality, he has given us songs that feel deeply healing and strike a chord. B Praak is known for Teri Mitti, Filhaal, Mann Bharrya and more. So when we got the chance to sit down with him for a candid conversation, we simply couldn’t wait to dive into the world behind the voice.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your new song Marjaana Main Yaar... from the movie Baaghi 4.
I have always been very fond of songs that talk about love and emotions. Which is why, Marjaana Main Yaar from Baaghi 4 is really close to my heart. It’s a sad, heartbreaking song about someone who feels like they would not be able to live without the person they love. I felt a deep connection to the character’s pain because of the lyrics and the music. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to sit alone and just feel every single word.
Every song you sing, you do make it your own...
Everytime I am offered a new project, I like to take some time to understand the lyrics, technicalities of the track and the emotions. It’s not work for me, instead it’s a story I need to tell. I try to be empathetic with the character of the song. Coming to my signature style, it isn’t something I consciously try to add. It’s just a natural result of this process. When I am in the studio, I let the emotions guide me. Well, the truth is, people don’t connect with perfect vocals; they connect with honest emotions.
How does it feel when fans describe your songs as part of their life’s most personal moments?
It feels good to know that my songs help my fans get through difficult times or just stay happy in moments of joy. I would like to share that some people told me that Mann Bharrya actually gave them the mental strength to handle a breakup, while others mentioned that Teri Mitti strongly evokes a sense of patriotism.
You’ve shown that music isn’t just entertainment but also devotion, healing, and faith...
For me, music and spirituality go handin-hand. Singing songs, especially the devotional ones, feel like a prayer. The idea is to connect with a higher power, with something beyond myself, through my art. Music has always been a way for me to express my faith and my gratitude. It helps me stay grounded and reminds me of the blessings in my life, no matter how busy or overwhelming the industry gets. Kripa Records is a dream project that was born out of this belief. Kripa means grace. Our goal is to create devotional music that is not just traditional but also modern and cinematic, with stunning visuals.
How do you stay true to your spiritual core?
It’s easier to get lost in all the fame and glamour. However, my secret to staying grounded is my family and my faith. When I go home, I am not the singer, B Praak; I am just a husband and a father. This simple reality check is so important. My spiritual inclination keeps me grounded. And believing that everything I have today, is a blessing from the Almighty, helps. I start my day with a prayer and a moment of reflection, and I end it with gratitude.
What has been the most surprising reaction you’ve received to your songs?
I can never forget the immense love and the surprising reactions I received for Teri Mitti from the movie Kesari. I got messages and letters from soldiers, their families, and even people who had lost loved ones in the armed forces. They said the song wasn’t just music; it became an anthem and a tribute to their sacrifices.
Tell us about future projects.
Apart from the film projects, I am always working on new singles and music for my own label. I am also trying to improvise on my art and play around with new genres and sounds, so you can anticipate the surprises coming your way in the next few months.
Marjaana Main Yaar is available on all streaming platforms.
