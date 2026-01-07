Tomorrowland set to hold its first-ever Asia festival in Thailand

Tomorrowland, one of Europe’s most celebrated electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, is set to make its debut in Asia with a full-scale edition in Thailand this December.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisers said Thailand was selected because of its rising prominence in global music, innovation and experience-led tourism.
Launched 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world’s most iconic EDM festivals. Its flagship event in Belgium is renowned for its elaborate, imaginative stage designs and high-energy parties that attract fans from around the globe.
The Thailand edition will take place in the coastal city of Pattaya from December 11 to 13, with organisers expecting daily crowds of over 50,000 people. Ticket pre-registration opens on January 8. A three-day “full madness pass” is priced at 12,500 baht (around $400 or £300), while single-day tickets will cost 5,100 baht.
Organisers said further information about the festival’s theme and artist line-up will be announced soon.
While Tomorrowland has previously hosted events in select Asian cities, this marks the first time the brand will stage a complete festival in Asia on a scale comparable to its Belgian flagship.
According to Thai media reports, Thailand has signed a five-year agreement with Tomorrowland to host the event, with expectations that it will generate an estimated 21 billion baht ($673 million or £497 million) in economic impact over that period.
"Expanding Tomorrowland to a new continent is a milestone we approach with great respect and excitement... This is the beginning of a long-term story," said Tomorrowland's chief executive officer Bruno Vanwelsenaers.
Thailand has steadily established itself as a major player in the live music industry. The country hosted globally recognised festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Creamfields last year, while Bangkok also featured as a tour stop for K-pop supergroup Blackpink in October.
Thailand’s own music and arts festival, Wonderfruit, is gaining international attention as a must-visit event on the festival calendar and attracts tens of thousands of attendees annually.