Tomorrowland set to hold its first-ever Asia festival in Thailand

Tomorrowland, one of Europe’s most celebrated electronic dance music (EDM) festivals, is set to make its debut in Asia with a full-scale edition in Thailand this December.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organisers said Thailand was selected because of its rising prominence in global music, innovation and experience-led tourism.

Launched 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world’s most iconic EDM festivals. Its flagship event in Belgium is renowned for its elaborate, imaginative stage designs and high-energy parties that attract fans from around the globe.

The Thailand edition will take place in the coastal city of Pattaya from December 11 to 13, with organisers expecting daily crowds of over 50,000 people. Ticket pre-registration opens on January 8. A three-day “full madness pass” is priced at 12,500 baht (around $400 or £300), while single-day tickets will cost 5,100 baht.