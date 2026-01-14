Grammy-nominated musician John Forte found dead at 50 in Massachusetts home

John Forte, the Grammy-nominated musician known for his work with the Fugees and the Refugee Camp All-Stars among others, has died at age 50.

He was found dead Monday afternoon in his home in Chilmark, Massachusetts, according to police.

Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin said in a statement that there were no signs of foul play or “readily apparent cause of death.” The case is being investigated by the state medical examiner's office, according to Slavin.