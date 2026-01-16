Harry Styles announces first album in four years, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

In this world, it's just him: Harry Styles has announced that his long-awaited, fourth studio album will arrive this spring.

All you need to know about Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally and out March 6, the album is Harry's first full-length project in four years. It follows the 2022, critically acclaimed synth pop record Harry's House, which earned the former One Direction star the top prize of album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

In a review, a news agency celebrated Harry's House for showcasing “a breadth of style that matches the album’s emotional range.”