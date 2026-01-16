One of Indian rock’s pioneers return to Bengaluru, the city where their sound first took shape

India's rock continuum crackles back to life as original members of Human Bondage reunite with the contemporary sonic force of the Rajeev Raja Combine, forging a multigenerational dialogue on stage. BLR Airport presents Tribute to Human Bondage — a concert series steeped in memory, muscle and musical gravitas. Born in Bengaluru around 1970, Human Bondage emerged as a formidable force during the formative years of Indian rock. Known for their razor-sharp ensemble work, commanding vocals and fearless blend of rock, blues and progressive influences, the band set early benchmarks for professionalism and artistic audacity. Though their original chapter closed by the mid-1970s, Human Bondage endured as pioneers whose sound helped shape India’s independent rock culture scene. Their return to Bengaluru is not mere nostalgia, but a celebration of a defining era, a city and a cultural movement that continues to echo through contemporary Indian music.

Over the years, the band’s evolving line-up has included Henry ‘Babu’ Joseph (vocals), Radha Thomas (vocals), Suresh Shottam (guitar), Ramesh Shotham (drums/percussion), Steve Law (keyboards), Fred Manricks (keys), Xerxes Gobhai/ Vinty Bunyan (bass), with Gasper D’Souza as manager. The band’s return to Bengaluru (where they perform alongside Rajeev Raja Combine) is a celebration of an era, a sound and a cultural movement that helped define contemporary Indian music. Ramesh takes us through the band’s history, embracing rock and jazz when the band started out and lots more…