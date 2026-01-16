One of Indian rock’s pioneers return to Bengaluru, the city where their sound first took shape
India's rock continuum crackles back to life as original members of Human Bondage reunite with the contemporary sonic force of the Rajeev Raja Combine, forging a multigenerational dialogue on stage. BLR Airport presents Tribute to Human Bondage — a concert series steeped in memory, muscle and musical gravitas. Born in Bengaluru around 1970, Human Bondage emerged as a formidable force during the formative years of Indian rock. Known for their razor-sharp ensemble work, commanding vocals and fearless blend of rock, blues and progressive influences, the band set early benchmarks for professionalism and artistic audacity. Though their original chapter closed by the mid-1970s, Human Bondage endured as pioneers whose sound helped shape India’s independent rock culture scene. Their return to Bengaluru is not mere nostalgia, but a celebration of a defining era, a city and a cultural movement that continues to echo through contemporary Indian music.
Over the years, the band’s evolving line-up has included Henry ‘Babu’ Joseph (vocals), Radha Thomas (vocals), Suresh Shottam (guitar), Ramesh Shotham (drums/percussion), Steve Law (keyboards), Fred Manricks (keys), Xerxes Gobhai/ Vinty Bunyan (bass), with Gasper D’Souza as manager. The band’s return to Bengaluru (where they perform alongside Rajeev Raja Combine) is a celebration of an era, a sound and a cultural movement that helped define contemporary Indian music. Ramesh takes us through the band’s history, embracing rock and jazz when the band started out and lots more…
What can the Bengaluru audience expect?
I’m sure audiences at the Bengaluru venues will go down memory lane with us — Babu, Radha and myself — and reconnect with the rock and blues energy of the 1970s.
Looking back, how do you see Human Bondage’s role in shaping India’s early rock scene?
At the time, we were simply focused on our music and spreading it across as many cities in India as possible, building a following along the way. Looking back and realising that people still remember us almost fifty years later is quite amazing.
Opening the tribute tour in Bengaluru, how does that feel?
Babu, Radha, Suresh, Freddie and I have been sporadically in touch, meeting again and for some of us, being able to play together will be nostalgic — especially as we remember our late colleagues Xerxes Gobhai, Steve Law and Gasper D’Souza. At the same time, it feels vividly present.
Human Bondage embraced rock, jazz and improvisation early on. Was that a conscious rebellion or instinctive?
In the beginning, we learned as much as we could by copying famous bands of that time. Eventually, we reached a point where we felt the urge to branch out musically, experiment and create something that incorporated elements of our own Indian musical culture.
How rewarding is it to connect Human Bondage’s legacy with the contemporary sound of the Rajeev Raja Combine?
It’s amazing that this younger generation of musicians from the Rajeev Raja Combine came up with the idea to organise a tribute to Human Bondage. We are deeply honoured.
When you perform these songs today, do they feel like time capsules or still emotionally relevant?
Music, regardless of the era, is always emotionally relevant. For me personally, since I’ve mostly been working in jazz and global music, playing tunes like Crossroads, Hoochie Coochie Man or old Beatles’ and Stones’ hits does feel a bit like stepping into a time capsule.
For younger audiences hearing Human Bondage live for the first time, what do you hope they take away from your sound?
While they won’t be hearing the original Human Bondage, the three of us, together with the Rajeev Raja Combine, are coming together to recreate that sound and share the feeling classic rock once gave us.
Does this Tribute to Human Bondage feel like closing a circle or beginning something new for you?
Speaking for myself, it’s simply wonderful to know that what we did back then is still cherished and remembered. But from my varied career as a musician, I also know that there’s always something new around the corner.
Entry free. January 16, 7 pm. At The Quad, Devanahalli; INR 1,003. January 17, 7.30 pm. At Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala; Entry free. January 19, 8.30 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, JC Road.
Written by: Emmanuel Thomas
