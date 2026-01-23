How Band Capricio turned chance meetings into a nostalgic movement in Hyderabad

The earliest connection formed at a music competition, where Teja met Eknaath Kiran Goparaju. Not long after, Pakalapati Shravan Krupa Rao entered the picture in early 2018, and the core was set, followed by Ayaan Khan, Marapally Nishanth and Tetla Moses. “The three of us have been there from the start — the founders and strong pillars of the band,” Teja says. Eknaath agrees, adding that nothing about the band was rushed — it grew out of time spent trusting each other, and letting the sound find its own direction.

“We all hail from different places, but music brought us together,” Teja reflects, a thought Eknaath expands on when he talks about how quickly rehearsals felt less like practice but like belonging.