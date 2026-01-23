How Band Capricio turned chance meetings into a nostalgic movement in Hyderabad

It began quietly — without a plan, a pitch, or even a name. Just a few musicians crossing paths through competitions, hanging on to the one thing that felt certain. “A group of friends trying to do something together — we met through music,” says founder Boddu Sai Teja, tracing the roots of what would eventually become Band Capricio.
The earliest connection formed at a music competition, where Teja met Eknaath Kiran Goparaju. Not long after, Pakalapati Shravan Krupa Rao entered the picture in early 2018, and the core was set, followed by Ayaan Khan, Marapally Nishanth and Tetla Moses. “The three of us have been there from the start — the founders and strong pillars of the band,” Teja says. Eknaath agrees, adding that nothing about the band was rushed — it grew out of time spent trusting each other, and letting the sound find its own direction.
“We all hail from different places, but music brought us together,” Teja reflects, a thought Eknaath expands on when he talks about how quickly rehearsals felt less like practice but like belonging.
That sense of ease carries into preparation. “We jam every week,” Teja explains, while remaining clear on what defines them: “Nostalgia is our main USP.” For their upcoming performance, Eknaath hints at a refreshed energy, while Teja promises “something new. A fresh start to the weekend.”
Original music is coming — individually for now, collectively soon. All members circle back to the same truth: none of this exists without the audience that keeps showing up, singing along, and making the journey matter.
Tickets start at ₹99. January 23, 9 pm onwards.
At The Rabbit Hole Lounge Bar & Kitchen, Kokapet.
