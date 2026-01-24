AR Rahman and lyricist Nirmika Singh collaborate for love ballad Zara Zara from the film Gandhi Talks

Oscar and Grammy–winning composer AR Rahman has collaborated with acclaimed poet Nirmika Singh on the romantic song Zara Zara, from the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks. The film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy and is set to release on January 30.
Zara Zara plays a central emotional role in the wordless feature film. Rahman’s composition features lush strings and piano while Nirmika’s lyrics give voice to the inner lives of the film’s characters. The song is a silent conversation between two lovers hoping to unite one day. They find romance in tiny, stolen moments and consider their sacrifices to be almost joyful: Qurbaaniyo mein jo mazaa hain (the joys of sacrifices). The composition has been sung by young vocalists Hinanaaz Bali and Faiz Mustafa.
Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi, with soundtracks in each language. Some of the renowned names featured on the album include Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.
Nirmika says, “It has been my honour to collaborate with AR Rahman sir once again. When I first heard the melody, it instantly evoked a feeling of sweet nostalgia and old-world charm. I feel privileged to represent the art form of poetry through Hindi, my mother tongue and my primary language of expression. Zara Zara is my sincere attempt at fusing Hindustani poetry with modern songwriting.”
Nirmika’s artistry represents a rare intersection of intellectual property and creativity, where her independent poetry project, #AurSuno, serves as a foundation for her lyrical work. Her portfolio covers a diverse range of human experiences, including chapters on love, ambition, and courage. Notable past contributions to Rahman’s projects include the poem Kuch Aise Badley Duniya for the Firdaus Sessions, the Marvel (Hindi) Anthem for Avengers: Endgame, Oh Raaya for Raayan, among others.
About the creative process for Zara Zara, Nirmika adds, “Rahman sir brings out the best in every artiste. His vision for every composition is unique and masterfully executed because he puts together a dream team of the world's finest musicians and creatives. For Zara Zara, we jammed over a few months in both studios in Chennai and Mumbai.”