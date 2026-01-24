AR Rahman and lyricist Nirmika Singh collaborate for love ballad Zara Zara from the film Gandhi Talks

Oscar and Grammy–winning composer AR Rahman has collaborated with acclaimed poet Nirmika Singh on the romantic song Zara Zara, from the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks. The film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy and is set to release on January 30.

What role does Zara Zara play in Gandhi Talks?

Zara Zara plays a central emotional role in the wordless feature film. Rahman’s composition features lush strings and piano while Nirmika’s lyrics give voice to the inner lives of the film’s characters. The song is a silent conversation between two lovers hoping to unite one day. They find romance in tiny, stolen moments and consider their sacrifices to be almost joyful: Qurbaaniyo mein jo mazaa hain (the joys of sacrifices). The composition has been sung by young vocalists Hinanaaz Bali and Faiz Mustafa.