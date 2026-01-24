Francis Buchholz, former Scorpions bassist, passes away at 71

The longtime bassist of German rock band Scorpions, Francis Buchholz, has passed away at the age of 71. Francis has left behind a rich musical legacy and a family that stood firmly by his side through his final days.
Francis died on Thursday, January 22, following a battle with cancer, his family confirmed, and passed away peacefully, amid his loved ones. The musician was a key part of Scorpions’ classic lineup and played bass for the band until 1992, contributing to several of their most defining years.
His family shared the news through the musician's Facebook account, which read, “It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer. He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love. Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us."
The family also expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans across the world who supported Francis throughout his life and career. Acknowledging the deep bond between the musician and his listeners, they wrote, “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched. With love and gratitude, Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta."
The Scorpions also paid tribute to their former bandmate, remembering both his musical contributions and their personal bond. In a post shared on Instagram, the band wrote, “We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together. Our hearts go out to Hella, his family, and friends. R.I.P. Francis. Klaus, Rudolf, Matthias."
Francis is survived by his wife Hella, his son, and his twin daughters. As tributes continue to pour in, fans and fellow musicians alike remember him not just as a bassist for one of rock’s most iconic bands, but as an artiste whose music will continue to resonate long after the final note.