Francis Buchholz, former Scorpions bassist, passes away at 71

The family also expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans across the world who supported Francis throughout his life and career. Acknowledging the deep bond between the musician and his listeners, they wrote, “You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched. With love and gratitude, Hella, Sebastian, Louisa and Marietta."

The Scorpions also paid tribute to their former bandmate, remembering both his musical contributions and their personal bond. In a post shared on Instagram, the band wrote, “We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together. Our hearts go out to Hella, his family, and friends. R.I.P. Francis. Klaus, Rudolf, Matthias."