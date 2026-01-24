With 40 singles in, Zephyrtone proves EDM can be personal with Maahi

There was a time when electronic music dominated Indian playlists — when festival drops felt cinematic and global DJs like David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Avicii and Zedd were household names. That era may have softened, but the pulse hasn’t vanished. It lingers, waiting for artistes who believe that emotion can still hit at full volume.

With Maahi, Zephyrtone blur the line between crying and moving on

Maahi arrives from that space — a song that begins in melancholy and ends in motion. It’s sad, but it doesn’t sit still. Instead, it builds, breaks and lifts, turning vulnerability into velocity. The track also marks a moment of significance: single number 40, released not with fanfare but with intent.

Behind this banger is Zephyrtone, the Pune-Kolkata based duo of Zephyr Ruth and Sayan Dhar, who have spent nearly a decade carving out space for electronic dance music in the country.