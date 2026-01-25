Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54

Popular Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away at 54. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed the tragic news on his social media.
Abhijit Majumdar, a popular music composer and singer from Odisha died at the age of 54. The Odisha Chief Minister took to his X and confirmed the news. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist and music director Abhijit Majumdar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music, cinema, and culture. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti".
Many people paid their tributes to the deceased musician who left a major impact on the Odia music industry. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared a post lamenting Abhijit's demise. "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken".
Talking about his musical contributions, he added, "Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti", he wrote.
Fans of the music personality also expressed their shock and grief as they poured their tribute and sent their condolences to his family and friends.
Abhijit Majumdar was a beloved personality in Odisha with a successful music career spanning many decades. He worked on many albums and in Odia films which made him a household name.
