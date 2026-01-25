Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar passes away at 54

Many people paid their tributes to the deceased musician who left a major impact on the Odia music industry. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared a post lamenting Abhijit's demise. "Hearing the news of the demise of Abhijit Majumdar, the renowned music director and singer of Odisha, I am deeply saddened and heartbroken".

Talking about his musical contributions, he added, "Through his unique musical style, he had, over many decades, carved out a special place in the hearts of Odia listeners. His untimely departure is an irreparable loss for the Odia art world. While praying for the eternal peace of his soul, I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti", he wrote.

Fans of the music personality also expressed their shock and grief as they poured their tribute and sent their condolences to his family and friends.

Abhijit Majumdar was a beloved personality in Odisha with a successful music career spanning many decades. He worked on many albums and in Odia films which made him a household name.