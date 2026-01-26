Voctronica: India’s first all-vocal orchestra goes global
Voctronica is not just a band, it’s a whole vibe. Known as India’s first-ever all-vocal orchestra, the group has been pushing the limits of what the human voice can do since 2013. Blending acappella, beatboxing and body percussion, they create the sound and energy of a full live band, albeit without a single instrument. From clocking 53 million+ Instagram reel views in 2025 to delivering a goosebumps-inducing tribute to Amitabh Bachchan at the grand finale of the television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, their rise has been as steady as a rock. We chat with the band that has been taking the country by storm with their packed shows across India and abroad, major brand collaborations, and effortless on-stage chemistry. Excerpts from the chat
How did the band come together? Tell us the story behind the inception.
The band was initially formed in 2011 through a collaboration between Sony Music, the British Council Library, and UK beatbox veteran Shlomo, though that early lineup disbanded soon after. Voctronica’s true inception came in 2013, when the core members who would go on to define the group were brought together. While the lineup has evolved and transformed over the years, the instant chemistry and sense of camaraderie established at that time have remained constant, thus allowing the band not only to endure, but to grow and thrive.
Your performances rely on voice and body percussion. How do you keep your sound fresh and engaging for the audience?
Audiences come to be entertained, and the very fact that our performances use no instruments naturally keeps them curious and amazed. We love watching people react to the sheer range of sound we create using only a cappella and beatboxing. In many ways, we enjoy being performers in the business of illusion, but it’s also a constant pursuit of crafting new arrangements that elevate the experience each time. We take pride in keeping the audience engaged, always anticipating what comes next. At the core of it, we focus on our strengths and maximise the potential of our own sonic palette. True engagement can’t be manufactured; when audiences see us genuinely enjoying ourselves and performing together, that energy becomes contagious, drawing them into the show.
Performing a tribute medley for Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati must have been surreal. Can you share what that experience felt like?
Surreal is the right word. To perform a medley celebrating his iconic filmography—capturing the many shades of Bachchan saab’s legendary performances—and then to do so in front of him was a rare honour and privilege. We were deeply aware of how special the moment was and felt immensely grateful for the opportunity. The excitement in the room was palpable, with the audience joining in almost from the very first song of the medley. Being in his presence was truly inspiring and just watching him was a masterclass in itself. Yet the most profound takeaway was witnessing his professionalism and humility. He is a true artiste. Every moment of that day is etched in our memories, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced it.
Voctronica has collaborated with major brands and performed at a wide range of cultural events. How do these partnerships shape and influence your creative process?
A collaboration works best when it allows us to bring our own identity to the table and makes sense creatively. When that alignment happens, it pushes us to think differently, to adapt our sound to new contexts without diluting it. Every idea we develop helps us grow, refine our approach, and sharpen our sonic palette, ensuring that every arrangement is delivered with clarity and impact. Cultural events keep us rooted in heritage and community, while brand collaborations challenge us to be inventive, purposeful, and communicative. Both demand discipline, encourage growth, and help us continually define and strengthen the core voice of Voctronica.
As India’s first a cappella and beatbox band, you’ve carved out a truly unique niche. How do you envision the future of vocal music in India, and what role do you see yourselves playing in shaping it?
India’s all-vocal future is incredibly exciting, but it also requires courage. While other global cultural hubs have embraced all-vocal music on a large scale, the potential in India remains largely untapped. Our audience is vast and diverse, which makes carving out a unique niche both an opportunity and a challenge, as true mainstream acceptance requires a longer journey. Even today, many listeners still experience our sound primarily through familiar covers and reinterpretations. Our original releases have acted as litmus tests, and the outlook on that front is increasingly positive.
Beatboxing, like any form of vocal instrumentation, has always been its own language. Our goal is to expand what people expect vocal music to sound like. By fostering a culture where vocalists think like producers and sound designers, or simply approach their music from a fresh perspective, we hope to make a meaningful contribution. We remain committed to working hard, pushing boundaries, and supporting the future of this space.
You perform on global stages while staying deeply rooted in Indian musical traditions. If you could reinterpret a traditional Indian folk song entirely using a cappella and beatboxing, which one would you choose?
Oh, one is spoiled for choice here! Indian folk music is already incredibly rich, carrying pure emotion and rhythmic honesty. It doesn’t need embellishment, yet it always rewards sincere reinterpretation. With an all-vocal palette, we aim to preserve its soul while reimagining its texture for a global audience. Folk music is inherently contemporary at its core, so we probably wouldn’t 'remix' it in the traditional sense. In our live sets, we’ve experimented with Punjabi and Gujarati folk elements, explored sounds from the Southern states, and even dabbled in a touch of Baul from the east. Sufi folk remains uncharted territory, and we’re excited to explore it. Honestly, it’s too hard to pick just one track; we hope one day to represent the folk traditions of all regions.
Imagine Voctronica had to perform a show in complete darkness, with no audience cues. How would that change your music?
This is certainly a fascinating prospect. It would become a deeply internal experience. With no visual cues or real-time audience feedback, we would rely entirely on breath, timing, and trust. We already thrive on the strong intrinsic connection we share as a band, and in such a scenario, every sound would demand even greater attention. In many ways, it would be a test, as a performance existing purely for the music itself. We’d probably manage just fine, because we still have that child-like excitement when our voices come together to create music, making the experience immersive even for us, and that remains unchanged, even in such an extreme situation.
Looking ahead to your Taiwan tour in April 2026, how do you approach performing for international audiences compared to Indian audiences, and what are you most excited about?
International audiences listen differently; they respond to texture, energy, and narrative, not just familiarity. This means we shift our focus from cultural references to emotional and sonic clarity. The music has to speak for itself, especially when there’s a language barrier.
What excites us most about performing in Taiwan is the openness of the audience. There’s a deep appreciation for experimental and vocal-centric music, making it the perfect space to represent not just Voctronica, but a modern, forward-thinking sound coming out of India—confident, rooted, and globally fluent. We’ll draw on our past experiences in Japan and Russia, using this tour to elevate our act. If all goes well, we’ll return from Taiwan with the next evolution of Voctronica, and that prospect is always incredibly exciting for us.
