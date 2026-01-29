Justin Bieber to headline Grammys 2026 in major stage comeback

After being absent from the limelight for almost four years, Justin Bieber is all set to make a comeback with his performance at the Grammy Awards 2026. Scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 1, this performance is going to be his first large-scale televised performance since 2022, making it one of the most awaited moments of the event.

Fans are going to be especially thrilled about this comeback, considering the singer has been absent from touring and public appearances for so long due to his serious health issues. The Recording Academy has already confirmed the performance, along with the news that Justin Bieber is one of the leading nominees this year. He is nominated for Album of the Year for Swag, which is his first studio album since the release of Justice in 2021. He has also been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best R&B Performance, which is a clear indication of a strong comeback after years of uncertainty in his career.