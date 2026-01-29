Justin Bieber to headline Grammys 2026 in major stage comeback

After being absent from the limelight for almost four years, Justin Bieber is all set to make a comeback with his performance at the Grammy Awards 2026. Scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 1, this performance is going to be his first large-scale televised performance since 2022, making it one of the most awaited moments of the event.
Fans are going to be especially thrilled about this comeback, considering the singer has been absent from touring and public appearances for so long due to his serious health issues. The Recording Academy has already confirmed the performance, along with the news that Justin Bieber is one of the leading nominees this year. He is nominated for Album of the Year for Swag, which is his first studio album since the release of Justice in 2021. He has also been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best R&B Performance, which is a clear indication of a strong comeback after years of uncertainty in his career.
Swag symbolises an artistic reboot for the artiste. The album, released after a long hiatus, embodies a more introspective era of his artistic expression. Although titled Swag, the album is more of a series of diary entries. Even as he took a break from large concert stages, Justin has utilised social media platforms to give fans a sneak peek into this low-key era, sharing studio sessions and downtime with his wife, Hailey and their newborn baby boy.
The road to recovery
Justin’s hiatus began in 2022 as his Justice World Tour was constantly interrupted. In June 2022, he announced a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that temporarily left him with partial facial paralysis. By September 2022, he officially cancelled the remaining tour dates, including a long-awaited performance in New Delhi.
This upcoming performance marks a tentative but triumphant comeback. The event, to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Sabrina Carpenter and Pharrell Williams. This represents a significant shift for the awards show, as it is the last year under the hosting of Trevor Noah and the last broadcast on CBS before the Disney network takeover.