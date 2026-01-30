Rooted in ragas: Asha Kiran’s upcoming performance in Hyderabad

Rooted in classical discipline and shaped by years of live performance, Asha Kiran’s upcoming concert is set to be an evening of melody, emotion and collective joy. Speaking about the same, she shares, “The audience can expect a curated mix of popular Bollywood and Telugu songs — well-known favourites that people love to sing along to, making it an evening of shared emotion and connection.”
A graded All India Radio artiste and a trained Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist, Asha describes her journey with humility. “With the blessings of my parents and teachers, I consider myself first and foremost a student of music,” she says. “My journey has been shaped by the discipline and values they instilled in me, and every performance reflects that sincerity and respect.”
Having performed over 60 stage shows and more than 100 devotional concerts, she adds, “This still feels like just the beginning.”
Her recent achievements underline that steady rise — from winning awards to being recognised as a Telangana Icon Award winner and receiving the Best Playback Singer Award at the Jet Influencers Summit 2024. Yet, for her, the heart of a concert lies in storytelling. “I like the setlist to flow like a conversation. Crowd energy is important, and experimentation happens naturally, but it always serves the emotional arc.” The unpredictability of live shows excites her. “Those unexpected moments are my favourite part of performing — I stay present and respond instinctively.” Hyderabad, she notes, holds a special place. “The audiences here truly understand and value melody.”
A particularly personal segment awaits listeners, built around songs close to her heart. Looking ahead, Asha is exploring collaborations, conceptual live formats and original music — “taking it forward thoughtfully, while staying rooted in our culture.”
Tickets at ₹499. January 31, 7.30 pm onwards.
At District150 by Quorum, Madhapur.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.