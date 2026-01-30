Rooted in ragas: Asha Kiran’s upcoming performance in Hyderabad

Rooted in classical discipline and shaped by years of live performance, Asha Kiran’s upcoming concert is set to be an evening of melody, emotion and collective joy. Speaking about the same, she shares, “The audience can expect a curated mix of popular Bollywood and Telugu songs — well-known favourites that people love to sing along to, making it an evening of shared emotion and connection.”

Asha Kiran brings her hypnotic vocals to town with a soulful show as she discusses her sonic roots and what’s next

A graded All India Radio artiste and a trained Hindustani and Carnatic vocalist, Asha describes her journey with humility. “With the blessings of my parents and teachers, I consider myself first and foremost a student of music,” she says. “My journey has been shaped by the discipline and values they instilled in me, and every performance reflects that sincerity and respect.”

Having performed over 60 stage shows and more than 100 devotional concerts, she adds, “This still feels like just the beginning.”