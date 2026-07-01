KATSEYE addresses Manon's hiatus amid fan speculation

Hiatus announcements in pop groups often spark speculation because they can mean anything from a genuine break to solo ambitions, internal disagreements, or even a quiet exit. So when Manon Bannerman stepped away from KATSEYE in February, fans quickly began theorizing about the real reason behind her absence.
KATSEYE talks about Manon's hiatus, denies rift, racial tensions
The vague wording of the announcement only fueled the rumors, with supporters closely watching for any updates or hints about her future with the group. In recent interviews, however, KATSEYE members addressed the speculation, insisting there is no bad blood between them and Manon despite the ongoing uncertainty over her status.
In February, the group's record labels announced that Manon would be taking a temporary break from group activities to prioritize her health and well-being.
Manon thanked fans for their support. “I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself,” she wrote on Weverse. “Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”
Months later, there is still no confirmation on whether Manon Bannerman will rejoin KATSEYE. Her absence has continued, with the singer not featuring on the group's upcoming EP and her name also missing from the lineup for its forthcoming tour.
The group has now addressed the situation in a new interview with pushing back against speculation surrounding Manon's hiatus. The members also responded to rumors linking her break to race, which gained traction after she reportedly liked a social media post discussing girl groups that have only one Black member.
“We can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race,” bandmate Sophia Laforteza said. “That goes against everything that we stand for.”
The members said that they keep in touch with Manon. Lara Raj added, “The safest space that we had was within the six of us. People just have no idea what goes on. They just don’t. It’s nothing but love between us.”
In another week-old interview KATSEYE made it clear that Manon is still a part of the group.
“Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her,” Sophia said. “We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone… She really deserves that and the door is always open.”
The singer continued, “We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE. If I was in their place, I would be asking too, and so we understand. But what we can say is that we wish that you could just keep extending love and support and patience and all those things, because all of us deserve that. Anybody does.”
Despite remaining on hiatus, Manon Bannerman has continued to engage with fans on social media. Marking her 24th birthday in an Instagram post on June 26, she shared that she had "never been healthier, happier, or more grateful," adding that she was thankful for the people who love and support her, bring joy to her life, and remind her of what truly matters. She concluded by saying she felt "very lucky to be here."