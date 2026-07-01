KATSEYE addresses Manon's hiatus amid fan speculation

“We can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race,” bandmate Sophia Laforteza said. “That goes against everything that we stand for.”

The members said that they keep in touch with Manon. Lara Raj added, “The safest space that we had was within the six of us. People just have no idea what goes on. They just don’t. It’s nothing but love between us.”

In another week-old interview KATSEYE made it clear that Manon is still a part of the group.

“Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it’s not our place or anybody else’s place to rush her,” Sophia said. “We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don’t want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone… She really deserves that and the door is always open.”

The singer continued, “We love her and the fans love her. The people love her. They love KATSEYE. If I was in their place, I would be asking too, and so we understand. But what we can say is that we wish that you could just keep extending love and support and patience and all those things, because all of us deserve that. Anybody does.”

Despite remaining on hiatus, Manon Bannerman has continued to engage with fans on social media. Marking her 24th birthday in an Instagram post on June 26, she shared that she had "never been healthier, happier, or more grateful," adding that she was thankful for the people who love and support her, bring joy to her life, and remind her of what truly matters. She concluded by saying she felt "very lucky to be here."