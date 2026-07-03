Carnatic chanteuse Charulatha Mani returns to Bengaluru, next weekend!

As for younger audiences raised on TikTok clips, streaming platforms and algorithm-generated playlists, Charulatha remains optimistic. Her explanation may be the most memorable metaphor of the interview. “We have to give carnatic music to them surreptitiously,” she laughs. “It’s like blending broccoli and making it into a pancake with jaggery and honey — a lot like what music directors like Anirudh Ravichander are doing with songs like Raga of Revenge from the upcoming DC,” she explains with a giggle. The recipe, fortunately, seem to be working. Alongside concerts and playback singing, Charulatha has increasingly turned to independent music that carries unmistakable carnatic undercurrents beneath contemporary production. “My first indie track (Thendralil) came out with Divo a month ago and the second one (Uyirthee) just dropped yesterday,” she says. The next release arrives in August — a composition in the raag jaunpuri that she has also written, produced and sung herself. “I’m being disciplined and dropping one every two months,” she concludes.

INR 449 onwards. July 11 & 12, 10 am onwards. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte Cross.

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