Trishita Recs opens up about her new music while balancing content creation and craft

Dipping her toes into Hindi indie-pop and R&B, Trishita Maitra, better known as Trishita Recs, is navigating a relatively untapped niche. With her upcoming album Apsara in the works, the 30-year-old explores themes of womanhood, desire and vulnerability, as the title track Apsara and singles Beh Jaa and Tijori offer a glimpse into the record’s direction.
“I was listening to R&B during the pandemic, and I just fell in love with the genre. I really wanted to work with it,” she says.
Rather than rushing into the sound, Trishita chose to take the time to understand the emotional weight it often carries. While parts of Apsara draw from her own experiences, the album also weaves together stories inspired by women she has observed.
Trishita goes on to explain that one track draws from the story of a girl who unexpectedly falls in love with her best friend, a situation she hasn’t experienced herself, but one a close friend did.
“I was constantly observing people and what was happening. Of course, some of it comes from my own life, but I didn’t want it to just be my story,” she explains.
Her hands-on approach extends well beyond songwriting. Trishita composes, sings and oversees the visual direction of her music, taking on as much of the creative process as she can herself.
That independence also shapes the way she approaches social media. Frequently interacting with listeners online, she is candid about the growing expectation for musicians to double as content creators.
“There’s the extreme annoyance of having to make content, because I think being an artist and being a content creator are two very separate skill sets. Someone who's a fantastic songwriter may not be a great content creator.
”At the same time, she acknowledges that digital platforms have changed how independent musicians build an audience. For all its demands, social media remains a tool Trishita has learned to work with rather than against.
“I can speak to my listeners directly. I can create a community and fan base on my own, and I’m grateful for that.”
Beh Jaa, Apsara and Tijori are streaming on all major music platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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