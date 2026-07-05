Trishita Recs opens up about her new music while balancing content creation and craft

Dipping her toes into Hindi indie-pop and R&B, Trishita Maitra, better known as Trishita Recs, is navigating a relatively untapped niche. With her upcoming album Apsara in the works, the 30-year-old explores themes of womanhood, desire and vulnerability, as the title track Apsara and singles Beh Jaa and Tijori offer a glimpse into the record’s direction.

“I was listening to R&B during the pandemic, and I just fell in love with the genre. I really wanted to work with it,” she says.

Apsara weaves together stories inspired by women

Rather than rushing into the sound, Trishita chose to take the time to understand the emotional weight it often carries. While parts of Apsara draw from her own experiences, the album also weaves together stories inspired by women she has observed.

Trishita goes on to explain that one track draws from the story of a girl who unexpectedly falls in love with her best friend, a situation she hasn’t experienced herself, but one a close friend did.