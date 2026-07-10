Sudha Ragunathan returns to Bengaluru for Nada Sambhrama 2026

What can we look forward to at the concert, do take us through what you will be presenting?

Truthfully, I don’t plan a concert from the beginning to the end… depending on vibes that I get from the audience I progress with the concert. I have already got a request for Mathé which is a very vibrant varnam and popularised as I had sung it for the movie Morning Raga that featured Shabana Azmi as a carnatic vocalist. The evening’s concert will encompass kritis in several languages, multiple ragas and by many composers. There will also be a composition that will reflect the title of the concert Nada Sambhrama. There will also be several dasara padagalu.