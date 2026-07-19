L7 bassist Jennifer Finch passes away after brief, aggressive battle with brain cancer

Jennifer Finch, a bassist, singer, and composer whose powerful playing propelled Los Angeles punk band L7 into the early 1990s alternative music surge, passed away at age 59.

Jennifer Finch helped shape L7's signature sound and remained an influential figure in alternative rock for decades

According to remarks made on social media by L7 and Jennifer's family, she passed away on July 18. Only a few days after the band made her diagnosis of an aggressive kind of brain cancer public, she passed away.

L7 had announced earlier this month that Jennifer’s illness would keep her off the road for The Last Hurrah, the band's planned final tour. According to the band, the journey was planned with Jennifer while all four members were still healthy, and she specifically requested that her bandmates continue without her. The tour is still slated to begin in October, with no alterations reported as of this weekend.