Damini Bhatla reflects on her latest release and building her artistic identity

Blending genres and languages like it’s no big feat, and fresh off the release of her latest single, Ramba Urvasi Menaka, singer-songwriter Damini Bhatla is preparing to unveil her second EP, Gold. An eight-track journey that traces a woman’s evolution through identity, desire, grief and liberation, the record embraces the beauty of becoming, culminating in what the artiste describes as “an unapologetic, fully inhabited self.”
Moving effortlessly across south Indian classical, contemporary Pop, R&B, and Neo-soul, Damini’s work mirrors her insistence on versatility. Ramba Urvasi Menaka — a celebration of the divine feminine is inspired by the three legendary apsaras of Hindu mythology. Blending traditional south Indian rhythms with modern Hip-Hop production, the track aims to make women feel unshakable.
The song’s catchy hook has also made it one of Damini’s most memorable releases. That memorability, she admits, is no accident.“Back when I was just composing, I was doing it for myself,” she says. “As I started making more music and seeing audiences connect with catchy songs, I became very intentional about writing hook lines and choruses that people could sing along to.”
While Damini often performs in multiple languages, her songwriting is grounded in Telugu and English — two languages she approaches very differently. “When I write in Telugu, I keep it really poetic, and when I write in English, I keep it conversational or straight to the point,” she explains. “Telugu, by itself, is a very poetic language. There are beautiful words that fit the melody and take you deeper into your emotions.”
For Damini, multilingual songwriting is as much about musicality as it is about vocabulary. “It’s a study of language plus melody,” she says. “The tune and the lyrics have to sit together, and that’s what I make sure of when I do it in both Telugu and English.”
Her willingness to embrace different genres and emotional territories also demands authenticity. Whether writing an intimate R&B track or a folk-inspired anthem, she believes every song deserves complete emotional honesty.
“If I’m writing a bedroom R&B song about desire, I have to put down all my thoughts and not filter my emotions. It has to do justice to the theme,” shares Damini. Even as she studies songwriting structures and genre conventions, Damini refuses to let formulas define her work. “Sometimes I stick to the rules,” she says. “But sometimes I think, ‘No, I want to break all the rules and just do whatever I want.’”
That balance between craft and instinct lies at the heart of Damini’s musical versatility, giving her confidence in telling stories exactly as they need to be told.
Ramba Urvasi Menaka is out on all streaming platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.