Damini Bhatla reflects on her latest release and building her artistic identity

Blending genres and languages like it’s no big feat, and fresh off the release of her latest single, Ramba Urvasi Menaka, singer-songwriter Damini Bhatla is preparing to unveil her second EP, Gold. An eight-track journey that traces a woman’s evolution through identity, desire, grief and liberation, the record embraces the beauty of becoming, culminating in what the artiste describes as “an unapologetic, fully inhabited self.”

The artiste's new track is a celebration of the divine feminine

Moving effortlessly across south Indian classical, contemporary Pop, R&B, and Neo-soul, Damini’s work mirrors her insistence on versatility. Ramba Urvasi Menaka — a celebration of the divine feminine is inspired by the three legendary apsaras of Hindu mythology. Blending traditional south Indian rhythms with modern Hip-Hop production, the track aims to make women feel unshakable.

The song’s catchy hook has also made it one of Damini’s most memorable releases. That memorability, she admits, is no accident.“Back when I was just composing, I was doing it for myself,” she says. “As I started making more music and seeing audiences connect with catchy songs, I became very intentional about writing hook lines and choruses that people could sing along to.”