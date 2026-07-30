Remembering Glen Hansard: Moments that defined a 35-year musical journey

This is the one people will keep coming back to. Hansard co-starred in the tiny, handheld-camera musical Once, playing a Dublin busker who falls for a young Czech immigrant played by Markéta Irglová. Shot on a shoestring budget, the film became a sleeper sensation — and its centrepiece song, co-written and performed by Hansard and Irglová, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. It remains one of the most unlikely, beloved Oscar wins in recent memory: two working musicians, largely unknown to Hollywood, walking away with the industry's biggest prize.