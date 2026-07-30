South India meets southern blues in this band’s refusal to be boxed in

One of the greatest feelings in the world is stumbling upon a band whose sound feels completely unlike anything you’ve heard before. For a moment, it feels like the music is solely yours, a little secret between the artiste and you. That’s exactly what listening to Ajeemama feels like. Equal parts unexpected and familiar, the four-piece band comprising lead vocalist and lyricist Alan Thomas, guitarist and composer Ajit Rao, guitarist Swaraj Manohar, and drummer Aaron Greig is quietly pushing creative boundaries in a way that feels exciting.

Ajeemama weaves blues and Carnatic influences together seamlessly

Their latest single, Ghost Town, is a hard rock fusion track that brings together country music and Carnatic influences, two genres that rarely find themselves in the same sentence, let alone the same song.

Yet somehow, the pairing works. You hear a distinct western twang from the guitars and the unmistakable strains of Carnatic melodies, all woven together seamlessly. For Ajit, the band’s sound issimply a reflection of what they grew up listening to. Inspired by artistes like Slash and Jimi Hendrix while growing up in a country steeped in its own rich musical traditions, blending Rock and roll, Blues, Country and Carnatic music felt less like an experiment and more like a natural extension of their lived experience.