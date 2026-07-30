South India meets southern blues in this band’s refusal to be boxed in

One of the greatest feelings in the world is stumbling upon a band whose sound feels completely unlike anything you’ve heard before. For a moment, it feels like the music is solely yours, a little secret between the artiste and you. That’s exactly what listening to Ajeemama feels like. Equal parts unexpected and familiar, the four-piece band comprising lead vocalist and lyricist Alan Thomas, guitarist and composer Ajit Rao, guitarist Swaraj Manohar, and drummer Aaron Greig is quietly pushing creative boundaries in a way that feels exciting.
Their latest single, Ghost Town, is a hard rock fusion track that brings together country music and Carnatic influences, two genres that rarely find themselves in the same sentence, let alone the same song.
Yet somehow, the pairing works. You hear a distinct western twang from the guitars and the unmistakable strains of Carnatic melodies, all woven together seamlessly. For Ajit, the band’s sound issimply a reflection of what they grew up listening to. Inspired by artistes like Slash and Jimi Hendrix while growing up in a country steeped in its own rich musical traditions, blending Rock and roll, Blues, Country and Carnatic music felt less like an experiment and more like a natural extension of their lived experience.
“Ironically, we don’t have a strong theoretical background in music, which is why we don’t constrain or label ourselves,” he says. “The beautiful thing about music is that there are no rules. What’s important is getting creative and making something that emotionally resonates with us.”
As for the unlikely marriage of Carnatic music and country, it wasn’t something they meticulously planned. “Musically, there are a few commonalities. However, our goal was never to find similarities between the two. Carnatic-style phrasing paired with a country guitar riff was a happy accident that just happened to work,” Ajit explains.
That same spontaneity runs through the band’s story. Before they were bandmates, they were competitors, crossing paths at battle of the bands competitions while playing in rival groups. “At the time, we didn’t really get along because of our own pretentious ambitions,” Ajit muses. “Eventually, as our older lineups broke off, we started working together and found a shared passion for Rock and Roll.”
What began as Ajit’s solo project slowly evolved into a full-fledged band. The name, Ajeemama, was coined when he was 12 simply because he thought it sounded funny. As the other members joined Ajit, they leaned into that playful identity.
“The name fit the south Indian influences in our music and, by coincidence,” Ajit explains, “Ajji means grandmother in Kannada. Over time, she’s become the face of the band and represents our traditional roots while also challenging expectations.”
That same playfulness spills into everything they do. Scroll through their social media and you’ll find the band completely engrossed in a performance before the camera suddenly pans to Ajit leaning back like a lone cowboy, strumming away with an agarbatti hanging from his mouth in place of a straw. We’d be lying if we said it didn’t make us chuckle.
With another single, Country Curry, arriving in August and an album slated for early next year, there is plenty to look forward to. “Where Ghost Town wrestles with the contradictions of modern India, Country Curry embraces the warmth of home,” says Ajit. “It’s a celebration of where we come from and the idea that no matter how chaotic life gets, there’s a deep sense of belonging that always draws us back.”
There is an easy irreverence to Ajeemama that makes them instantly likeable — the definition of a friendly neighbourhood band, but with the musicality and depth of a group that is well on its way to crossing borders. They’re proof that bands are having fun with music again. What more could we ask for?
Ghost Town is out on all major streaming platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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