Hyderabad’s Allen Joel finds his voice with ‘Undipona,’ blending Telugu Pop, R&B and Electronic influences

Breaking the mould of generic love songs, young independent artistes are carving out previously unexplored niches within the regional music industry. Among them is Hyderabad-based singer Allen Joel. With tracks like Raa Vaa and Alala in his discography, the Hyderabad-based artiste blends Telugu Pop with R&B and Electronic influences.
Allen’s latest release, Undipona, not only captures the magical feeling of falling in love but also showcases the artiste’s growth, both individually and sonically.
“Undipona is a very personal song – it is about the moment you fall in love, which feels so pure, meaningful, and all you want to do is love them forever without losing them,” Allen explains. Coming from a place of authenticity, the 25-year-old singer attempted to distil the complexity of that emotion into simple, relatable lyrics for his audience.
According to Allen, his latest release is indicative of a shift in his creative process, labelling it his most polished track thus far. More importantly, the track is a testament to his maturity as a songwriter compared to his previous releases. “Sonically, the sound and the instrumentation of the song are a closer representation of the music I want to put out as an artiste,” he adds.
This, however, is just a beginning. With an EP on the horizon, Allen is looking forward to where this journey will take him. “I’m excited because I think I’m finally able to make music that feels authentic, while translating feelings of love, fear, and vulnerability through it.” He adds, “Seeing people relate to it gives me so much hope to keep doing this.”
Striving for authenticity as a songwriter, it’s no surprise that Allen chooses to see vulnerability as an integral part of his creative process. At the same time, he’s considerate of his listeners. “The aim is to make the listener feel something and let them know that they are not alone and that it’s okay to feel everything,” he adds.
In a landscape that seemingly prioritises catchy hooks, it can be quite exciting to come across an artiste writing love songs that feel steeped in honesty, while simultaneously possessing a contemporary appeal. And with more releases slated for the near future, it’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing plenty more from an artiste who is confidently coming into his own.
Undipona is out on all major music platforms.
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