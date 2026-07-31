Hyderabad’s Allen Joel finds his voice with ‘Undipona,’ blending Telugu Pop, R&B and Electronic influences

Breaking the mould of generic love songs, young independent artistes are carving out previously unexplored niches within the regional music industry. Among them is Hyderabad-based singer Allen Joel. With tracks like Raa Vaa and Alala in his discography, the Hyderabad-based artiste blends Telugu Pop with R&B and Electronic influences.

The new track showcases Allen's growth as an artiste

Allen’s latest release, Undipona, not only captures the magical feeling of falling in love but also showcases the artiste’s growth, both individually and sonically.

“Undipona is a very personal song – it is about the moment you fall in love, which feels so pure, meaningful, and all you want to do is love them forever without losing them,” Allen explains. Coming from a place of authenticity, the 25-year-old singer attempted to distil the complexity of that emotion into simple, relatable lyrics for his audience.