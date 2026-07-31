Oliver Kim reflects on his new release and creative evolution

For independent Telugu artiste and producer Oliver Kim, every song starts with a story. Speaking to Indulge about the release of his latest single Mudhugumma, the singer opened up about his musical journey and creative process. “I don’t begin with the production. I begin with the story,” he says. “I like to understand what I want to say, build the emotion first, and then shape the music around it.”

It’s a philosophy that marks a significant departure from his early days, when producing Rap and R&B beats was less about artistic intention and more about learning the ropes. “I didn’t really know much about music production,” the 26-year-old admits. “I was just learning by experimenting and figuring things out as I went.”

For Oliver Kim, making music is a dream come true

His first brush with music production came long before he ever thought of releasing songs. At 12 years old, he watched his brother and cousin tinker with Audacity, recording an English song called Feelings. A devoted Justin Bieber fan at the time, he even featured on the track. “Looking back, it’s funny to think that’s where it all began,” he muses. “I don’t think any of us imagined that little experiment would eventually turn into a career.”