Oliver Kim reflects on his new release and creative evolution

For independent Telugu artiste and producer Oliver Kim, every song starts with a story. Speaking to Indulge about the release of his latest single Mudhugumma, the singer opened up about his musical journey and creative process. “I don’t begin with the production. I begin with the story,” he says. “I like to understand what I want to say, build the emotion first, and then shape the music around it.”
It’s a philosophy that marks a significant departure from his early days, when producing Rap and R&B beats was less about artistic intention and more about learning the ropes. “I didn’t really know much about music production,” the 26-year-old admits. “I was just learning by experimenting and figuring things out as I went.”
His first brush with music production came long before he ever thought of releasing songs. At 12 years old, he watched his brother and cousin tinker with Audacity, recording an English song called Feelings. A devoted Justin Bieber fan at the time, he even featured on the track. “Looking back, it’s funny to think that’s where it all began,” he muses. “I don’t think any of us imagined that little experiment would eventually turn into a career.”
The artistes who first inspired him to produce were Alan Walker and Marshmello. But Oliver’s influences have broadened considerably since then. Today, artistes like Drake, The Weeknd, and Laufey, among others, shape how he approaches songwriting and production.
Over time, the Visakhapatnam-based singer’s music evolved dramatically. Although he initially wrote in English, Oliver realised that the strongest connection came from writing closer to home.
“If I truly wanted to connect with people, I needed to start by connecting with my own audience,” Oliver says. That journey led him to Telugu. “It wasn’t easy at first. I actually found it difficult to write in Telugu, but the more I did it, the more I fell in love with the language and the storytelling that comes with it.” That passion for connection sits at the heart of his new single.
“I was watching Mathu Vadalara 2, starring Farah Abdullah, someone I’m a huge fan of, and I wondered if I could put this feeling of appreciation into one word,” he explains.“The moment the word Mudhugumma came to me, I knew it had the potential to become a really catchy hook.”
While the hook and chord progression came quickly, he spent nearly a month living with the idea before finishing the lyrics. Then came one of those rare moments every creative hopes for.
“I told myself it was time to stop overthinking and just finish it,” he says. Starting in the early hours of the morning, he wrote the remaining lyrics, recorded the vocals and mixed the entire song in one sitting. “By 10 am, I had the final draft in front of me. It was one of those rare creative sessions where everything just clicked into place,” he adds.
Sonically, Mudhugumma signals his biggest leap yet, with a blend of Afro-Pop grooves and bits of 2000s R&B while staying true to Telugu musicality. The maturity that comes with years of experimenting has also paid off, giving the artiste clarity to map out his sound. “I’ve learned that not every second of a song needs to be filled,” he says.“Sometimes the space between sounds is just as important as the sounds themselves.”
Having made tracks like Chinnadhaana and Oh Chitti in the past, his newest release marks the beginning of something new. “It’s the first glimpse into a much bigger story,” he says, hinting at a larger body of work that’s already taking shape.
Artistic reinvention and storytelling aside, it’s the connection with his listeners that matters most to Oliver. “Whenever I receive a message saying that one of my songs made someone feel something, it reminds me of why I do this.”
Mudhugumma is streaming on all major music platforms.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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