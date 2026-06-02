Singer Manesha A Agarwal on Padharo Mhare Des’ journey from Rajasthan to the Netherlands

Fifteen years after its release, Padharo Mhare Des continues to strike a chord with audiences across generations. The iconic Rajasthani song recently graced a global stage when it was performed as part of the cultural welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to the Netherlands. Ahead of a special cultural evening entitled Padharo Mhare Des: Revisiting the Song and the Slogan, which is scheduled to take place at the India International Centre in New Delhi on 3 June, we catch up with singer and Arpan Foundation cultural advocate Manesha A Agarwal, who reflects on the track's enduring legacy and Rajasthan's rich musical heritage.
We begin with the Netherlands performance and she calls it an emotional moment. “I was elated. It felt like a dream come true, not only for me, but for all the artistes who came together to create the song.”
While she never imagined in her wildest dreams that the song would travel this far when it was first released in 2011, she believes its message has helped it stand the test of time.“The feeling of coming together, of inclusion and oneness, is timeless. These emotions resonate across a generation, which is the reason people continue to connect with the song.”
The project brought together celebrated names, including Jagjit Singh, Ustad Sultan Khan and Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. The experience, she says, left her with valuable lessons.“They were masters of their craft and yet incredibly humble. I learnt that there is no substitute for hard work and that staying grounded is equally important.”
For Manesha, Padharo Mhare Des was also a tribute to Rajasthan. “I wanted to give back something to Rajasthan. The state has given me so much love and recognition. This was my musical tribute to the land and its spirit of warmth and hospitality.”
Looking back at the making of the music video, she recalls travelling across cities including Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pushkar and Ajmer. “There were early morning shoots, long journeys and wonderful conversations around music. Everyone felt they were part of something special.”
As conversations around preserving folk traditions continue, Manesha believes the key lies in embracing change without losing sight of one’s roots.“We must stay rooted in our traditions while evolving with contemporary sounds. It should be a fusion, not confusion.”
Currently working on a new spiritual music project, she remains guided by a larger purpose. “For me, music has to go beyond entertainment. Art should connect people and contribute to something larger than ourselves.”
(Story by Alisha Rahman)
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