Singer Manesha A Agarwal on Padharo Mhare Des’ journey from Rajasthan to the Netherlands

Fifteen years after its release, Padharo Mhare Des continues to strike a chord with audiences across generations. The iconic Rajasthani song recently graced a global stage when it was performed as part of the cultural welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his official visit to the Netherlands. Ahead of a special cultural evening entitled Padharo Mhare Des: Revisiting the Song and the Slogan, which is scheduled to take place at the India International Centre in New Delhi on 3 June, we catch up with singer and Arpan Foundation cultural advocate Manesha A Agarwal, who reflects on the track's enduring legacy and Rajasthan's rich musical heritage.

Manesha A Agarwal reflects on Padharo Mhare Des after its Netherlands spotlight

We begin with the Netherlands performance and she calls it an emotional moment. “I was elated. It felt like a dream come true, not only for me, but for all the artistes who came together to create the song.”

While she never imagined in her wildest dreams that the song would travel this far when it was first released in 2011, she believes its message has helped it stand the test of time.“The feeling of coming together, of inclusion and oneness, is timeless. These emotions resonate across a generation, which is the reason people continue to connect with the song.”