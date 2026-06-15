Janisht Joshi releases his first EP — Talkhiyan — turning discomfort into art

If you really think about it, bitterness is rarely described with affection, but that’s exactly what drew Janisht Joshi to Talkhiyan. Borrowing its name from Sahir Ludhianvi’s iconic collection of poems, the singer-songwriter’s debut EP explores self-doubt, obsession, rage and the slow process of making peace with yourself. After more than a dozen releases spent discovering who he was as an artiste, Janisht finally felt ready to create a project with intention — a body of work that tells a complete story rather than a collection of standalone songs. The result is a deeply personal five-track EP that refuses to stay in one lane, moving between romance and politics, tenderness and chaos, while offering perhaps the clearest portrait of the artiste behind the music yet.

After years of singles, Janisht Joshi finally finds the story he wanted to tell through his debut EP Talkhiyan

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