Janisht Joshi releases his first EP — Talkhiyan — turning discomfort into art
If you really think about it, bitterness is rarely described with affection, but that’s exactly what drew Janisht Joshi to Talkhiyan. Borrowing its name from Sahir Ludhianvi’s iconic collection of poems, the singer-songwriter’s debut EP explores self-doubt, obsession, rage and the slow process of making peace with yourself. After more than a dozen releases spent discovering who he was as an artiste, Janisht finally felt ready to create a project with intention — a body of work that tells a complete story rather than a collection of standalone songs. The result is a deeply personal five-track EP that refuses to stay in one lane, moving between romance and politics, tenderness and chaos, while offering perhaps the clearest portrait of the artiste behind the music yet.
After years of singles, Janisht Joshi finally finds the story he wanted to tell through his debut EP Talkhiyan
Excerpts:
What made this the right time to release your first EP?
I wanted to do Talkhiyan for a while, but I first wanted to get through 15 or 16 releases and see what people connected with. Those songs also helped me find who I am artistically. When I wrote these five songs with the intention of them being a project, I realised it was the right time. I never wanted to just put out songs and then call them an album. I wanted it to have intention from start to finish. I sat with some of my closest friends, wrote these songs and everything just clicked.
Why the title Talkhiyan?
Talkhiyan is actually my favourite collection of poems by Sahir Ludhianvi. I read it when I was 20 and was blown to bits. I knew immediately that my first project would be called this. The emotion of it, the bitterness of it — it says something terrible in such a sweet way. It sounds beautiful but means bitterness. The EP also tells the story of a bitter person coming to terms with who they are, so it felt right from the beginning.
What side of Janisht do listeners discover through this EP?
Honestly, the EP is all over the place. There’s a romantic side of me that didn’t exist in the music before and there’s also a more outspoken political side. I don’t think listeners are seeing one particular version of me; they’re seeing a more accurate representation of who I am. These songs are very honest. There’s not a line in them that isn’t representative of how I feel.
Was there a personal experience that sparked the project?
About a year ago, I was slowly realising how much I disliked myself and how uncomfortable I was with who I was. That’s where the journey started. I realised I couldn’t feel like that forever. The EP became a journey of coming to terms with myself. I’ve had to accept that I’m not always cool and that I can be a horrible person sometimes, but every day is an opportunity to do better and be kinder.
How did the songwriting process evolve across the five tracks?
Every song was written differently. Some happened incredibly quickly, while others took multiple sessions. What’s precious about the experience is that I wrote them with some of my closest friends. Over the past year, beyond the work itself, it was just really cool to spend time with people I love and create something together.
What were some of the musical influences behind the EP?
I hear a lot of my favourite artistes in it. There’s definitely The Strokes. I hear Bleachers, Nirvana, Sahir Ludhianvi’s writing and the music from Guru Dutt’s films. At the same time, all the artistes who worked on these songs brought their own influences, and I think that’s awesome because I respect them so much.
What has been the biggest challenge as an independent artiste?
Not creating the music — promoting it. I’m horrible at marketing. I feel like I’m boring people by telling them to listen to me. It feels like selling something I’ve made, and that’s not enjoyable for me. The creative part is great. I’ve been lucky to have amazing support from my incredible team.
Looking back, what changed the most between the first song and the finished EP?
Me. I think I’ve become a better person over the course of making this project. Not substantially — I’m still a work in progress — but I think the process made me kinder, more perseverant and more patient. I genuinely feel better about who I am today than I did when I started.
What do you hope listeners take away from Talkhiyan?
Apart from some rage, chaos and maybe a little love, I hope people take away the feeling that life is worth living fully. Everything around us feels broken sometimes and can seem overwhelming. But being alive every day is a miracle. We should try to have fun and make the most of it while we can.
Your song Yeh Duniya Jala Do resonated with so many listeners. What inspired it?
Honestly, I don’t completely know what the song is about. To me, it’s about obsession — a feeling you chase almost like an addiction. It could be a person, a substance or some kind of activity. It’s about becoming so attached to something that everything else feels bleak without it. When something cures your loneliness to that extent, maybe you’re already in too deep.
Quick Fire:
One artiste you wish you could collaborate with from any era?
Kurt Cobain. Even a 15-minute session would be incredible.
Favourite artiste of all time?
The Strokes.
The best-written song ever?
Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye Toh Kya Hai from Pyaasa.
A song you wish you had written yourself?
I Love You by Fontaine’s D.C.
Describe Talkhiyan in three words.
“Boring. Pathetic. Pandemonium.”
Talkhiyan is now streaming on all major music platforms.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
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