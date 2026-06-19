Hometown Heat puts Chennai’s indie acts in the spotlight

Meanwhile vocalist Stefany Vatz, daughter of the late guitarist Steeve Vatz, will be performing a genre-blending set of rock, pop, and funk originals composed by her father. “I’m very new to the independent scene but I think that this is what every independent artiste needs. Everyone needs to start somewhere and shows like these really inspire other people to write their music and perform them live,” Stefany says.

Drawing heavy inspiration from R&B and funk, artiste Sammie intends to use his groove-driven setlist to break the traditional barrier between the stage and the floor. Sammie says. “I get to share a piece of myself through my songs, and in return, I get to feel the audience’s energy and response. It’s one of the most genuine and rewarding parts of being an independent artiste.”

INR 399 onwards. On June 20. From 5.30 pm. At The Spotted Deer, The Palomar, ECR.