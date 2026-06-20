Ayaan Agnihotri ‘Agni’ on making his Bollywood playback debut with Bandar song C’mon Baby

Despite his growth, Agni remains conscious of the conversations that often surround independent artistes from film families. Rather than resisting them directly, he has focused on ensuring that his work remains at the centre of the discussion. “The name Agni actually came from that — short for Agnihotri and fitting for an Indian artiste who’s ready to make some fire,” he reveals. At the heart of everything, however, remains the creative process itself. When inspiration strikes, Agni says it almost always begins in the same place. “Always a beat. That’s where I find my inspiration. Always has,” he avers. As for what comes next, he is not interested in drawing rigid boundaries between independent music and playback singing. With an EP on the horizon and a Bollywood debut now behind him, he appears content allowing both worlds to coexist. “I’m going to take it as it comes and let life decide,” he says. For now, Bandar marks an important milestone rather than a definitive turning point. It introduces Agni to a wider audience, but it also highlights something he has been building long before Bollywood entered the picture: a musical identity that he hopes will be defined by the songs themselves.

C’mon Baby is streaming on all audio platforms.