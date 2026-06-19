Who is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes over viral performance

Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian singer, has reportedly received a sentence of 74 lashings for performing a livestream on social media. Together with eight members of the production team and musicians, Parastoo is expected to face harsh punishment due to her appearance without hijab in a live stream on her YouTube channel in December 2024.

The case of Parastoo Ahmadi: A chilling crackdown on artistic expression

The court document from Qom province indicates that the team has been banned from traveling abroad and participating in any form of artistic activity for the next two years. The charges brought against the team included a breach of public decency, with the description of the performance as the creation and publication of obscene content.