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Who is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes over viral performance

The artiste and eight members of her production team face flogging and professional bans for singing without a hijab in a livestreamed concert
Parastoo Ahmadi: Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes over viral performance
Parastoo Ahmadi
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Parastoo Ahmadi, an Iranian singer, has reportedly received a sentence of 74 lashings for performing a livestream on social media. Together with eight members of the production team and musicians, Parastoo is expected to face harsh punishment due to her appearance without hijab in a live stream on her YouTube channel in December 2024.

The case of Parastoo Ahmadi: A chilling crackdown on artistic expression

The court document from Qom province indicates that the team has been banned from traveling abroad and participating in any form of artistic activity for the next two years. The charges brought against the team included a breach of public decency, with the description of the performance as the creation and publication of obscene content.

Parastoo Ahmadi performing Az Khoone Javanane Vatan
Parastoo Ahmadi performing Az Khoone Javanane Vatan

The incident in question involves the performance of a patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland) by Parastoo Ahmadi. Notably, this video has been viewed millions of times and even used as a symbol of resistance for the movement Women, Life, Freedom. However, it has led to a lawsuit for the individuals involved. The performers have already been arrested and released after the video appeared online.

Public outcry

Legal experts have been fast to criticise the judgment. According to Moein Khazaeli, a human rights lawyer at Dadban, there is nothing legal about the sentence since, in Iran, neither performing nor singing music is considered an offense. The statement by human rights organisations criticises the flogging sentence as torture rather than a penalty.

Parastoo Ahmadi performing Az Khoone Javanane Vatan
Parastoo Ahmadi

The development has heightened concerns about increasing cultural oppression in the country. People like actor Nazanin Boniadi have characterised the ruling as another demonstration of how the regime uses repression machinery. In spite of the pressure exerted on Parastoo, her courageous act is a beacon of hope to many people who believe in exercising their rights.

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Parastoo Ahmadi: Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes over viral performance
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Parastoo Ahmadi